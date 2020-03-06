How to manage your career as you grow your experience

Building a thriving career is a lifelong process that will evolve over time. You may experience setbacks or unexpected direction changes in your path.

To achieve your career dreams, you need to learn how to manage your career as you grow your experience. Here are some helpful tips for staying the course.

Clarify Your Goals

Your career goals will change over time. Thus, it’s worth revisiting and clarifying your goals on a regular basis.

Picture your ideal career twenty years from now. What will it take to get you there? Backtrack and create an action plan that leads you to where you need to be. What job do you need now to set you on this path? What education will you require to qualify for that role?

Your definition of success might look different from your colleagues’. In fact, it might look different in ten years than it does now. However, having a clear grasp on what success means to you, and framing your goals to support that definition, can help you manage your career.

Refresh Your Resume and Portfolio

As you gain more skills and experience, it’s essential to keep them documented. Keep your resume up-to-date using a resource like ResumeBuild.com, so that you’re ready to jump when an opportunity arises. Additionally, add projects and successes to your portfolio as you accomplish them, rather than trying to sort everything out years down the road.

As the world becomes increasingly digitized, having this information up-to-date on your various social media channels and professional networks is also a must.

Make a Self-Care Plan

Burnout is a huge risk for career-driven individuals. As your experience grows, your responsibility level tends to follow suit. One of the best things you can do to manage your career is to put a self-care plan in place to avoid getting burnt out.

Remember, you are your career. Prioritizing your health and wellness is an essential part of career management. Set your bare minimums for nutrition, exercise, and sleep and stick to the plan. Limit your office hours and manage expectations so that you can take time away, whether that’s escaping to a tropical beach or unplugging after 6 o’clock.

Prioritize Time Management

Time management is an invaluable skill as you become more experienced and advance in your career. Prioritizing time management and improving your efficiency is one of the best ways to take control of your career, and also contributes to reducing burnout.

Learn to say no to low-value activities. Start using time management methods, like the Eisenhower Decision Matrix or the Pomodoro technique to prioritize tasks and get them done. Use time management tools, like site-blockers and time-trackers, to ensure that you’re using your time effectively.

Consider other opportunities that can be used to accomplish things throughout the day. Listen to educational podcasts during your commute or send that important memo while waiting in line at the bank. When it comes to managing your career, time is the most valuable currency.

Keep Growing

As you gain more experience, strive to collect feedback from others. Share your knowledge by becoming a mentor. Build your network and open up the chance for valuable opportunities.

Managing your career is both an art and a science. Find your purpose, and the rest will become clear.

