How to make your digital Friday Night drinks fun

On Fridays at 5 p.m. (or 4 p.m. for those early birds), you normally pop a beer with your colleagues after a long week at the office and you celebrate the start of the weekend. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday-Night-Drinks are a little different than you’re probably used to. Since everyone is working from home more often, the office may be less unoccupied – or completely empty. Consequently, chatting or drinking with your favorite colleague after work in real life is not possible. Fortunately, due to digital platforms like ZOOM, Skype and Google Hangouts, there are new possibilities to meet your colleagues for Friday-Night-Drinks. Curious about how to make your digital meeting an absolute blast? After reading this article, you know exactly what to do next Friday.

Play Games via the Houseparty App

Are you ready for some fun games? If you normally do fun games at the office with your colleagues, you may like the new Houseparty app. You can play, for example, ‘Heads Up’. In this game you have to guess the word on your card with the help of your other colleagues. Obviously, you have to know the right answer within a short period of time. You can also play ‘Quick Draw’ on Houseparty. As the name of the game suggests, you have to draw an object very quickly and your colleagues have to guess what object it is. Hopefully you’re an excellent illustrator. And last but not least, you can play the well known game ‘Trivia’. Correctly answer the questions and win. It’s even more fun if you have an actual price for the winner(s). That will definitely make everyone involved in the game.

Celebrate a virtual Birthday Party via ZOOM

Looking for a way to celebrate a birthday party of one of your colleagues virtually? ZOOM is an excellent platform. You set up a meeting on ZOOM for up to 100 people. The video quality of ZOOM is flawless and you can see each participant’s face in a simple grid view. After all, for the birthday boy or girl it’s nice to see who is actually congratulating him or her. Do you want to make the birthday party really special? Then make sure that you send some decorations (Translated to Dutch: feestversiering), for example balloons (Translated to Dutch: ballonnen), to your colleagues and tell the birthday boy or girl to sign on a little later than everyone else and sing ‘Happy Birthday’ when he or she enters the conversation room.

So let’s raise the glass from behind your screen and cheers to the freakin’ weekend!

Story by Marinus Nutma

