How to make calculation based decisions in metalworking

If your company is involved in metalworking, you know that the success of this vital manufacturing process depends upon many components. Important factors include the quality of the metals being shaped, the tools being employed and the skill level of the operator being put into action. Kennametal understands that precise calculations are necessary to make sure hardware and machine systems perform in the most demanding conditions.

With everything working together, several machining applications can be realized at the highest levels:

Milling

Holemaking

Threading

Turning

Each branch of engineering in quality metals has its own set of calculations that result in technologies that enable exceptional performance and solve manufacturing challenges. In the area of end milling, operators need to calculate tangential force, torque and machining power. Holemaking calculators take into account velocity, power flow and orifice dimensions. Slotting applications require measuring the adjusted feed rate and chip load to achieve precision results.

Training skills, calculation tools & handbooks to follow

When necessary, machine operators should use an engineering calculator that corresponds to the current task. The calculators do not always provide exact projections of cutting forces but provide theoretical values helpful for planning purposes. Companies benefit from calculators throughout various processes, including face milling, thread cutting, turning, Z-axis milling and more.

Training of machinists and tool buyers plays an essential role in the making of useful parts and hardware for many industries. A Kennametal metalcutting application course has lectures, lab and machine demonstrations that deal with metalcutting mechanics, materials technology, tool selection and machining economics.

Additional training resources for your company include a selection of webinars and online courses in targeted areas:

Fundamentals of metal cutting

Advances in milling

Advances in hole making

Specialized courses

Finally, your team can take advantage of the information provided by Kennametal’s quality technical catalogs. These interactive resources allow you to drill down deeper into nearly all aspects of precision metal manufacturing. For example, in the realm of carbide parts and components, you can research carbide rods, look into solutions for oil and gas applications and study separation solutions for centrifuge machines.

State of the art metalworking tools

The best products for metal manufacturing have a long tool life and boast exceptional material/metal removal rates, among the most important metrics for efficiency. The Kennametal FIX8 clearly illustrates the power of advanced technology for an innovative turning insert and tool holder. With eight cutting edges per insert, this unit is ideal for medium machining and roughing. It has the lowest cost per edge in the industry.

An impressive depth of cut of up to 12mm and a feed rate of up to 1.4mm allows for high metal removal rates in steel, cast iron and stainless steels. The advanced design of the tool enables the system to take on high loads even with low horsepower lathes. A carbide shim enhances precision while increasing operator safety.

The international metalworking industry is an essential driver of the economy and is poised for growth in the years ahead. Your company can advantage of this demand with quality tools, exceptional training resources and best practices.

Story by Tajirul Haque

