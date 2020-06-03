How to keep squirrels away from your Virginia home

As cute as they may be, squirrels can cause serious trouble if they decide to nest in your attic. Those rodents can be quite destructive for your household and definitely disturb your peaceful residence. Squirrels in the attic are a common problem in Virginia as they can jump, climb or gnaw their way into it. In this article, we present a few tips on how to keep squirrels away from your Virginia home.

Remove food sources

It is crucial to understand that squirrels will look not only for shelter but also for food sources in your garden and home. If your backyard offers plenty of food, squirrels will be tempted to visit your garden. From that point getting into your attic to create a nest is just another step. So, the first thing you want to consider when learning how to keep squirrels away from your Virginia home is removing any kind of food source that can be tempting to those rodents. Make sure that your garbage is properly sealed and that the lids of trash cans are secured. It is important to get rid of fallen fruit from the trees and also not keeping your pet’s food outside. Keeping the area around your property nice and tidy is the first step of keeping any kind of pests away. It is also good to know that squirrels usually eat acorns, walnuts, seeds, and fruits, but can also eat green plants – this information will help you understand why getting rid of leftovers and fallen fruit is so important.

Limit access to your attic

Squirrels can get into your attic in various ways so it’s essential to limit their access to the building. You should start by covering chimneys and vents with special caps that prevent squirrels and other animals from falling into them. If you have a fence around your property, make sure to check it from time to time for cracks and holes, and carefully patch them. It may also be worth installing mesh fencing in the openings in your household or for example underneath the porch. More importantly, if your Virginia house is surrounded by trees or high bushes, make sure to regularly trim them – squirrels are excellent jumpers and can easily make their way to your attic from a high tree branch.

Identify and seal entry holes

If you are suspecting squirrels’ activity in your attic, it is crucial to identify the entry holes. If you haven’t gotten rid of the pests completely yet, make sure you leave one entry point open so that the squirrels can get out! Only close all the entry points if you are sure that there are no pests in your attics – you don’t want to end up with dead animal bodies in your home as it can still cause plenty of trouble.

Sum Up

Keeping squirrels away from your Virginia house is important, and you can always learn more about these pesky animals that can damage your home. Be sure to keep your property and its area clean and tidy, while also carefully inspecting it for possible entry points.

