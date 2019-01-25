How to integrate buying followers into your social marketing strategy

Everyone needs a solid social marketing strategy – which is basically something that outlines the sites you plan to utilize, includes a clear plan of your goals – what you want to achieve from these sites, and the methods you plan to use to reach your goals.

It doesn’t have to be a hugely long and overly detailed document, but it is important to have a strategy of some sort, as this is what gives you direction and provides a benchmark to measure your progress against.

What makes a good social marketing strategy?

Basically keep it quite simple; every action should have a clear purpose, and be achievable. Ultimately, everything you do should be leading to your end goal, and regular reviews must be pencilled in to tweak things as needed.

How does buying followers fit into a good social marketing strategy?

Most people will find themselves working with several different social media platforms as part of their overall strategy, with Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter all playing a certain role and contributing something unique. Not all are equally useful for everyone, so consequently, each platform needs a dedicated approach – one designed to get the absolute most out of it. When buying followers it is important to bear in mind how a site works and incorporate this into the marketing element of your strategy, or you risk losing out on the benefits of your actions.

Attention breeds more attention

Remember the kid at school who was always getting praised by the teacher, was invited to every birthday party, and picked first for every team game? Everyone gravitates towards what others consider popular and valuable, and that’s how social media works too. So if your YouTube channel has few subscribers, or your Instagram has only a handful of followers, you are not only pretty much absent from search engine results, but also less attractive to the general public because as we know, they are generally attracted to what’s already popular! This is a great reason to buy followers, using them as part of your strategy when launching a new account or channel.

Keep an eye on the stats

When you are paying for followers it is important to seriously track the metrics of the site they are used on, as you need to know the effect it has had. Ideally, this needs to look beyond the obvious, such as subscriber or follower numbers rising originally following a campaign involving paid followers. Ultimately you will be looking for evidence of the tangible benefits, such as greater interaction, more shares, or increased orders – depending on your original goal.

Paying for followers on your social media platform can be an invaluable move, so long as you use this tool wisely, to meet a specified end goal. It’s wisest to keep ‘quality over quantity’ in mind when buying followers, to avoid the bot services which are obviously fake and consequently risk damaging your credibility.

If you’re interested in buying then check out Social Media Daily.