How to increase Yamaha sr400 mileage: 8 amazing tips

Published Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022, 2:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Since 1887, Yamaha has been offering motorbike lovers the exciting bikes of all times. It is one of the famous motorbike manufacturers with cutting-edge technologies and logistics. The Yamaha sr400 is a unique addition to the brand.

The classic cruiser motorbike is a legendary innovation with a retro 1970s style. It lets you live in your style with a decent design. And you have a comfortable riding experience on all routes as a racer or street master.

However, mileage is an issue with the 399cc expensive motorbike. The company claims a maximum of 28.78 kmpl mileage of the bike. And the top speed moves around 129 kmph. If you are unhappy with mileage mode, then today’s writing is only for you.

I am a motorbike analyst, working for years in the industry. I want to suggest eight simple but sound ways of increasing the gross mileage of Yamaha sr400. So, no more talks.

Let’s learn more and get more.

The new Yamaha sr400: A short overview

The Yamaha two-wheeler four-stroke cruiser motorcycle comes with 399cc engine displacement. And the five gear air-cooled engine generates 22.9 BHP and 27.4 Nm maximum torque. It is a single-cylinder motorcycle with a TCI ignition system.

The slim-figured motorbike has 2085mm x 749mm x 1094 mm (length x width x height) dimension. The semi-double-cradle frame classic maintains a natural riding position. It is available only with a kick-start option.

The Yamaha sr400 comes with an analog speedometer and tachometer. You will find 268mm hydraulic front disc brakes and 150mm rear drum brakes for conclusive braking. And the telescopic suspension system blesses you with the real cruising riding feeling.

The 174kg riding legend has a 12.10L fuel tank for a flawless long riding experience. The halogen headlamp confirms maximum ground clearance for a safe night ride. Finally, the chrome intensive new Yamaha bike is a legend in this segment.

8 amazing tips to increase Yamaha sr400 mileage

The ever-increasing fuel price is letting motorbike riders rethink mileage. And the congested city traffic is worsening the situation. It may be much bitter with the cruising motorbikes like Yamaha sr400.

Let’s hunt some selective and effective techniques to trigger sr400 mileage.

1. Burn quality fuel

Fuel is the life of a motorbike engine. And the optimum engine performance depends on using good-quality fuel. It keeps the engine condition sound and active for years. Undoubtedly, the Yamaha sr400 requires a robust investment.

So, using mixed and counterfeit fuel is just a foolish job to end the engine over time. And it lets your sr400 offer you more mileage performance than ever.

2. Ensure regular servicing

The Yamaha sr400 comes with a 399cc heavy-duty engine that requires servicing at regular intervals. When you don’t mind riding on bumpy or hilly routes, the engine receives more pressure than ever.

You can re-energize the engine with standard servicing from a professional serviceman. It improves the engine’s overall performance, including mileage and speed. You can have an incredible improvement of the motorbike’s mileage through regular servicing.

3. Re-tune carburetor

When experiencing less mileage than expected, check the carburetor setting of your sr400. You can remarkably increase your motorbike mileage with carburetor re-tuning. The carburetor re-tuning may be either electric or manual.

It helps to restore energy efficiency for maximum mileage. Therefore, you can have a proven increase in mileage with carburetor tuning.

4. Clean chain

You can only expect satisfactory mileage from a healthy sr400. Undoubtedly, the motorbike chain plays an important role in the faster rotation of the wheels. Therefore, the riders can harvest maximum mileage.

When cleaning or servicing the bike at your home or service center, never miss cleaning the chain properly. And lubricate the chain to increase the overall mileage rate. It is one of the trusted tips indeed.

5. Avoid sudden acceleration

The sudden speed acceleration consumes more fuel than the constant acceleration. It can affect the overall mileage of your Yamaha sr400. Moreover, sudden acceleration spoils bike health.

Therefore, there is no alternative to maintaining a balanced riding speed. Follow the speed instruction on the street and move accordingly. And try to ride less than 50 kmph to enjoy an increased mileage.

6. No rush braking

Be attentive while driving your sr400 on city streets or highways to avoid rush braking. It is unsafe for riders and malignant for mileage as well. You can miss your expected mileage through sudden and frequent braking.

So, move on full riding manner to maintain smooth braking. It is helpful to hike the riding mileage.

7. Avoid slow speed in short gear

The Yamaha sr400 has five gears for the fastest riding experience. And it offers satisfactory mileage at a balanced speed and gear ratio. If you constantly move at lower speed in short gear, it lessens overall mileage.

So, run with your Yamaha sr400 at a balanced gear and speed ratio to gain more mileage. It works well to have a better experience.

8. Kill engine in traffic

Use the engine kill switch of your Yamaha sr400 when you are in traffics for a minute more. If you see that the traffic will last long, press the engine kill switch to stop the bike. It saves a substantial amount of fuel.

Therefore, you can have more mileage using the saved fuel. It is a cost-effective way of increasing motorbike mileage. Undoubtedly, you can try the trusted technique with your sr400.

Concluding comment

There is no doubt that you enjoy your way of commuting life with the Yamaha sr400. It can be better than ever if you can increase the mileage. I have already addressed the issue with proven techniques to mount the mileage.

All of the techniques are so simple and sound to increase motorbike mileage. Of course, you will agree with me that the Yamaha sr400 is quite different from conventional motorbike models. Its heavy-duty and high-performing engine is a little bit expensive in fuel consumption.

Therefore, you must be wise to hit your ways with the motorcycle to harvest more mileage. Finally, I hope that my prescribed tips will help you win the race of mileage. Happy riding with the Yamaha sr400.

Story by Sanjit Sarker