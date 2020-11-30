How to grow your email list

Email lists are important because they get a 10 percent higher conversion rate than social media. That means that someone who joins through email versus a click on Facebook is more likely to become a paying customer. This is the end goal because a clicker doesn’t put money in the bank like a buyer.

Why are email lists important?

Social media is a great marketing tool but email is still preferred because most people see it as personal, purposeful, and targeted. They trust email more than any other form of digital marketing because it has been around the longest. This will not always be the case in my opinion. I believe social media is the future of digital marketing but for now, email is where it is at.

3 key ways to grow your email list

When attempting to expand your email list to include new and different demographics there are 3 key things to remember.

Social media has a multitude of ways to connect to your potential clients. Videos will increase engagement and interest because potential clients would rather watch a video than read an email. The optimization of your email list is key. Hire a software company to manage your email list for you. Some of the best email software out there is both affordable and effective for the optimization of your email.

The best way to grow your list is to focus on reaching as many people as you possibly can. That will take creative marketing that stretches the boundaries of your current clientele.

What is the #1 way to grow your email lists in 2020?

Believe it or not, sweepstakes and giveaways are still the easiest way to grow your email list. Creating a landing page for your giveaway gives you valuable insight regarding your marketing strategies. From there you just share the link on social media with your friends and once people start to see that there is something free to giveaway they will share the link and ‘Poof’ you have an instant list of your most thrifty shoppers.

You can then use the information gathered to target clients based on the contests they enter. For example, if you are giving away makeup products you might use the list to target people who are interested in Health and Beauty products.

Whether you are just starting your business or are looking to expand your clientele, the biggest thing to remember is that people want to interact with people. We don’t want a computer-generated email that is neither personal nor relevant.

Personal connection is always the best way to gain customers. A genuine positive attitude and an excellent response rate will beat a good “deal” any day of the week. Remember if you don’t have the time or just simply don’t like the idea of responding to emails all day, there are companies out there that can handle all your email needs leaving you free to focus on product quality.

