How to give your home a trendy makeover

Published Friday, Jul. 3, 2020, 6:04 am

Is your home design stuck in the past? Could it benefit from being dragged into the modern-day? Does it not have its own unique identity? If you answered yes to any of those questions, it sounds like your humble abode is in dire need of a trendy makeover!

Do you want to take your home from boring to trendy? If so, be sure to put the following advice into practice.

Be a bit different

‘Different’ is definitely on-trend. Don’t play by the rules, don’t live by the status quo, and don’t conform to societal regulations — be distinct, be quirky, and be eye-catching! The more eccentric and ‘out there’ you are with your style choices, the more memorable your home will become.

There are plenty of things that you can do to be a bit different when it comes to your home makeover. Here are just a few of the options you have available:

Hang wall art below your windows

Change the handles on your doors and cupboards to give them a bespoke appeal

Replace your boring wooden shelves and storage units with industrial pipes furniture

Fill your home with hanging plants

Invest in swinging chairs

Give one of your room a cool, moody feel by painting it in a dark color

Splash your home with color

Drab, boring decor is not trendy, that much is for certain. If you want to transform your home into a stylish, modern, and chic property, you need to splash it with color. This will help you to make a statement with your makeover, and it will be sure to brighten up your humble abode no end.

If you want to capture a trendy look without overdoing it with your color choices, be sure to put the following advice into practice:

Change the color of one wall in each room (this will help you to create a focal point out of your color choices)

Accentuate your wall color choices with complimentary art, furniture, and flooring

Don’t be afraid to be bold — yellow is proving itself to be a very popular interior color choice

Opt for geometric patterns

Geometric patterns are also currently enjoying a real surge of popularity. This is an excellent trend for you to embrace, simply because it will allow you to break design rules and be a bit playful with your home makeover.

To truly bring your home to life using geometric patterns, you need to load your walls with triangles and vibrant tones. And don’t be afraid to be a bit asymmetrical from time to time! Remember, this is your home makeover, so you can be as adventurous as you like!

What’s the point in taking a half-hearted approach to your home makeover project? If you’re determined to take on this challenge, go the whole hog by resolving to inject your humble abode a trendy appeal! Once you put the advice laid out above into practice, your humble abode will be sure to look like it’s come straight out of a magazine or TV advertisement.

