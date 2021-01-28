How to get started with end of life planning

Published Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, 10:33 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

It is often overwhelming to think about all of the factors that make end-of-life decisions. There is a lot to think about, this is true, and if it gets to be confusing or too much to handle, you can consult services that provide needed guidance regarding the choices we make for our end of life planning.

Complete needed documents

If you have been given a prognosis that indicates your time left is not long, it is a good idea to start planning with making decisions regarding a Living Will or Power of Attorney for Health Care. These documents have no bearing on the kind of will that dictates what happens with finances; instead, they tell health care workers if you want heroic means to be taken to prolong your life in the event you suffer from a cardiopulmonary arrest. It will tell doctors and other health care workers your desire to be resuscitated and placed on life support or to forego this if you have a terminal illness. You can talk to the patient advocate at your local hospital or your doctor to get more information on this. You may also discuss the future need for hospice services.

If you are starting to prepare before any health problems arise, you can look at your planning needs with your loved ones and make significant decisions for the future to avoid stressful situations at the time of your passing. Many other documents can be filled out at the beginning stages of planning that will help streamline your decision making and the planning of end of life services. These documents include:

Living Trust

Final Will and Testament

PoA Documents

Domestic Partnership Agreements

Organ and Tissue Donor Designations

Speak to your loved ones

Having a sit-down conversation with your family is a crucial step when planning your future. They might have a hard time talking about it, and they might even want to avoid the tough conversations that need to take place so that your wishes can be expressed to the loved ones who will carry on after you have gone.

Even though they might not all want to talk about your funerary decisions, it is essential to discuss the things you want to be in place for your end of life so that you can rest easy while you enjoy the rest of your life. Give reluctant family members a little time to adjust to challenging conversations, but be assertive of your wish to plan and include them in the planning stage. Eventually, with time, your beloved family and friends will be able to have the conversations you need them to have because they care about what you want and need in place for your future passing to be as low stress as possible for all.

Make decisions about your future

There are a lot of important decisions to be made, and you and your family can use the help of an end of life planning service if you don’t want to get overwhelmed with the task at hand. Planning and financing an extended care facility or an assisted living facility may encompass one facet alone of your planning. The details of your death, such as being embalmed or cremated, are another part of planning. There are many smaller decisions to be made that may not come to mind at first, such as the nature of the ceremony (if you want a ceremony) that will exist for your loved ones to find closure and celebrate your life. Particulars about coffins, crypts, or funeral plots can be made in this stage of planning.

Take time to sit down with your partner and family to start the discussion of your plans. Taking away the stress of planning a funeral during mourning is one of the best gifts you can give the loved ones around you.

Related

Comments