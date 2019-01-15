How to get rid of wrinkles: 6 easy steps

Having wrinkles on your skin is a part of natural process of aging in humans. It can be annoying and may affect your self-esteem as we all know that it’s a sign of aging. But, don’t give up yet. There are lots of ways to get rid of your wrinkles either from skincare clinics or using some products you can buy at the market.

The most convenient and safest way to get rid of your wrinkles is through natural treatments. Sometimes skincare products contain a lot of ingredients that isn’t necessary or might even be harmful to your skin. So, opting to natural treatment is a big yes especially for those who have sensitive skin.

To guide you on how to get rid of your wrinkles, we listed up 6 essential steps below:

1. Natural Anti-oxidants

Our skin is the most prone to oxidative stress in our body. That’s why it’s the first hint of your age. It just changes and undergoes damage naturally through time. So, to fight this process, what you need is an anti-oxidant. It minimizes the oxidation that’s happening on your skin thus preventing the skin to crease.

Anti-oxidant is popularly known as one of the best substance of beauty products. But, you can actually find in fruits and vegetables. The most popular anti-oxidant we know is Glutathione. It’s one of the best way to get rid of wrinkles.

Glutathione has a lot of benefits to offer, not only to your skin, but also to your body. It has detoxifying properties by carrying and eliminating toxic metals from our bodies. It strengthens our immune system. It protects our liver and a lot more. What can I say? Glutathione is just the best. That’s why you need it as it overall maintains the health of your skin and body as you age.

To increase your Glutathione level, consume sulfur-rich foods as they are to reduce oxidative stress in our body. It is mainly found in meats rich in protein but it can also be found in vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower.

Aside from Glutathione, there are other options of natural anti-oxidants. Fruits and leafy greens rich in Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) is one of them. Also, Vitamin E that can be found on sunflower seed, and a lot more.

2. Massage

Massaging your skin is also a very helpful way to minimize wrinkles. You can use a serum or your favorite anti-aging cream. But, if you’d like to do it more naturally, one preferable way is to use a rose quartz roller.

What exactly is a rose quartz roller? eDiva’s rose quartz roller is a massage facial tool made of pure rose quartz that helps improve your lymphatic circulation. So, if you love facial spa and massage, you should really try this tool.

How can it help you to get rid of your wrinkles? As I’ve said It helps improve the lymphatic drainage under your skin. Some wrinkles are caused by fluid retained in the skin. This fluid buildup causes lined bumps thus forming some fine lines. These usually appear around the eye accompanied by dark circles or puffy eyes.

Using rose quartz roller, it can help drain those fluid buildup and improve the texture of the texture of the skin by massaging it gently through the fine lines. It will help get rid of your wrinkles, dark and puffy eyes.

3. Retinol

Just like anti-oxidants, Retinol can also be found in some anti-aging products available in the market. What does it do to your skin? Retinol increases the collagen in your body. So what? Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body that generally helps your body to stay young. You heard me? To stay young!

So, if you’re feeling so old other than the wrinkles that proves that you’re actually aging, then you know now what you’re lacking. You need more collagen. How? Again, Retinol is the key.

Where can you find Retinol? Retinol can be found in a lot of fruits and vegetables. Carrots have it. Sweet potatoes have it. Mangoes, spinach, raw tomatoes, and others; they all have it.

Therefore, it’s not really that hard to improve the collagen in your body, right? It may take time to see results but it’s so worth it. You’ll stay young. Your cells stay young. You’ll eventually realize that your signs of aging are slowly fading. Plus, it has permanent results.

4. Sunscreen

Before getting rid of your wrinkles, why not prevent it from happening first or maybe avoid from making it worse?

The one thing that also causes wrinkles to our skin is sun damage. And, when it comes to exposure to the sun what we need is a sunscreen. Sunscreens may not always be in a form of skin care products found in the market. There are also some natural sunscreens you can opt to.

Sunscreens can either be a single ingredient or a mix. You can even make your own mix of sunscreen ingredients at home. One of the best options for a sunscreen ingredient is a carrot seed oil. It has SPF 35-40 thus it’s pretty nice to have it as a sunscreen.

5. Stay Hydrated

Some people rely too much on products to get rid of their skin problems but are actually suffering from skin dehydration.

We are all probably aware already that majority of our body is composed of water. If that is so, it means that our body rely on water. So, stop focusing too much on unnecessary products and just stay drinking plenty of water.

Did you know that hydrating your skin actually reverses wrinkles? Yes, it does. Imagine your skin as a sponge. When the sponge is dried out, it looks cracked and wrinkled. That goes the same to your skin.

A dry skin causes damage to the skin cells that will then cause the wrinkles. The water from our skin is regularly absorbed by our body as soon as it feels dehydrated thus making our skin dry. Therefore, we need to drink plenty of water to keep our skin healthy.

6. Egg White

An egg white mask is also a good natural way to get rid of wrinkles. It flattens the wrinkles or fine lines by tightening the skin and make it firmer. It contains high amount of protein which makes it a very good option of natural anti-wrinkles.

Aside from its protein content, it’s also rich in collagen. Like I said, our body needs collagen for healthier and younger cells.

Also: No Smoking

If your wrinkles are found around your lips, then I could immediately guess that you are a smoker. Yes, smoking causes wrinkles specially around your lips. So, if you want to get rid of those wrinkles, then just quit smoking already.

Seriously, smoking will not only cause wrinkles around your face but also on other parts of your body. How? Smoke contains nicotine, right?

Nicotine makes the blood vessels in the layers of your skin to narrow which makes it hard for the blood to flow easily and other nutrients need by the skin. Now you know why you have those wrinkles, it’s time for you to decide for your own good.

