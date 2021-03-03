How to get a Virginia Marijuana Card

With medical marijuana now legal in Virginia, qualifying patients can now obtain their Virginia Marijuana Card and access marijuana dispensaries across the state.

The team of doctors at Virginia Marijuana Card specialize in providing medical marijuana evaluations and recommendations to qualifying patients. Under Virginia law, a wide-range of medical ailments are eligible for medical marijuana treatment. Some of the most common qualifying conditions that doctors issue recommendations for include; anxiety, chronic pain, cancer, PTSD, epilepsy, and glaucoma.

How to qualify for a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Virginia residents may be surprised to learn that most chronic medical conditions qualify for medical cannabis treatment. In fact, the state recently expanded its list of qualifying conditions to include ‘any condition a physician and patient believe will benefit from treatment.’

In order to qualify for a Virginia Marijuana Card and legally purchase cannabis from dispensaries, patients must first meet with a physician and obtain a written recommendation. Patients will also need to show proof of Virginia residency by showing a current driver’s license or state-issued identification.

After having your medical marijuana evaluation and obtaining your recommendation, the doctor will enter your approval into the state’s medical marijuana registry. Once you are entered into the registry, you can then access all dispensaries across the state of Virginia.

How do I find a certified doctor?

The team of doctors at Virginia Marijuana Card are compassionate, friendly, and non-judgmental when you come in seeking treatment. They operate on the principle that nobody should be denied access to medical marijuana if they believe traditional pharmaceuticals are not providing the relief they need.

Due to COVID-19, Virginia Marijuana Card physicians are not currently seeing patients in-office, but appointments are available daily through their telemedicine platform.

Patients can connect right from a smartphone, tablet or computer for a secure video conference with a 20-30 minute consultation with one of the doctors. During the appointment, the doctor answers questions about how best to use medical cannabis, and if the patient qualifies, issues a recommendation and enters it into the state’s medical marijuana registry. Once the process is complete, patients can then access medical marijuana dispensaries across the state to purchase their medication.

About Virginia Marijuana Card

Virginia Marijuana Card and its affiliated companies have helped more than 70,000 patients obtain their medical marijuana card nationwide, with clinics in Ohio, Arkansas, Missouri, West Virginia and Louisiana.

In addition to safe, easy telemedicine appointments, Virginia Marijuana Card is unmatched in offering patient resources. Some of the patient benefits include: same day approval, price match guarantee and veterans discounts. Patients interested in booking a risk-free evaluation, can visit VirginiaMarijuanaCard.com.

