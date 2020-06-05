How to gamble safely during COVID-19 with Gamstop

Published Friday, Jun. 5, 2020, 4:36 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Want to know more about gambling safely during these hard times? Picture this, everyone is at home right now and most of the businesses have shut down. The only way out is to gamble safely. Admit it; everyone is tirelessly looking for an activity to either keep them busy or earn them some cash. The big question is, do you know how to gamble safely? The good news is there are ways you can bet safely with Gamstop during COVID-19 times and still earn real cash. Here is how to.

Set Limits

If not well managed, gambling will take away all your time and money. At such a period, there are a lot of idle minds out there with nothing to do. If such a thought is put to gambling, addiction becomes inevitable.

First off, keep track of your daily deposits and losses. Don’t channel all your money at casinos. Still, have a session length limit. Some casinos may help you set boundaries for the time and money you spend gambling. If you want help to self-exclude yourself from gambling, you can always sign up with Gamstop.

Make It a Fun Activity

There are a lot of casino sites where you can gamble at no costs. You don’t need money to gamble. To help you achieve this objective, think of gambling as a form of entertainment and not a means of earning money.

Even though money is a contributive factor to a gambling form of entertainment, you can still enjoy it for free. However small amount you think you are using to gamble, you are likely to lose a lot of money without your knowledge. Enjoy the game without making any deposits.

Avoid Chasing Losses

If you chose to gamble with real money, there are only two outcomes: you either win or lose. Many gamblers are hesitant to accept their losses and keep chasing them by playing more. This measure goes hand in hand with setting limits for money spent on gambling.

Many will set a target of money they are to achieve in gaming per day. When you try to win back what is lost on betting, chances are you will get more significant losses in the long run. The point is, if you lose, leave it for another day.

Try to Balance Your Activities

It is a little bit unfortunate for some people whose only form of entertainment is gambling. It’s understandable that during this COVID-19 time, many activities can’t be conducted. However, if you choose gambling as your only form of entertainment, you will become a problem gambler.

Try to engage in other fun activities like watching movies, playing other games, reading books, swimming among other things. Besides, take some time to bond and interact with your family members. This pandemic has given us enough time to explore in lots of other activities too!

Get Help When Necessary

It is never easy to overcome problem gambling on your own. However, most gamblers are afraid to talk to someone about their gambling habits. In the long run, this is likely to cause more harm than good to you. If you’re not sure where you stand, you can do a self-test online.

Swallow your pride and seek help whenever you feel out of control. Talk to someone, be it a family member or a friend. If you find it hard to speak to someone about your problems, you can make Gamstop your friend. There are a lot of informative articles that will help you overcome bad gambling habits.

Make Use of Self-Exclusion on UKGC and non Gamstop sites

There comes a time when you can’t go a day without gambling. Besides, the limits may not be enough to help you gamble safely during the COVID-19 times. In such cases, the self-exclusion option becomes the only way out. Almost every casino allows you to exclude yourself from gambling activities for some time. Self-exclusion with Gamstop allows you to stop gambling by locking you out for a period ranging from hours to years and if you want to be bullet-proof, you can also manually contact slots sites which are not on Gamstop and ask them not to accept you as a customer. After you self-exclude, you won’t be able to gamble on the site for the period you indicate.

Avoid gambling with borrowed money. This is a problem that most gamblers face, especially those who regard gambling as an income-generating activity. Besides, at such a hard time, most people are struggling to get money. One rule of gambling safely is, only play with cash that you can afford to lose. What if you borrowed a considerable sum of money from someone to gamble and you lose. You will still have to pay the debt, right? If you have no money to gamble, do it for fun.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments