How to find the perfect shape ring

Is that wedding bells I hear?

So you’re getting ready to pop the question, huh? First thing, congratulations! Getting engaged is a meaningful and lovely step. However, if you’re reading this, we’d say there’s a pretty high likelihood you don’t know how to pick the perfect engagement ring setting for your soon to be fiance. Do not worry, though. We will break down all the different settings on offer for you!

Setting styles

As with any kind of ring, you’re usually spoilt for choice in every possible area. The setting style is no different. Below we are going to go over some of the most common setting styles on offer.

Solitaire

This is the most frequent type of setting style. It features just the one diamond stone and is held tightly in place by its parallel prongs. Some solitare styles can have anywhere from four to six prongs. It’s down to you on what you want. This is a truly traditional and timeless style.

Bezel

The bezel style is another popular style option for engagement rings. Unlike the solitare style, there are no prongs involved. Instead, the bezel setting encases the diamond with a thin-metal perimeter. This is an excellent option if you’re looking for sturdiness and durability as the bezel setting as the center stone is held firmly in place.

Channel

You’ll have seen a channel setting ring before, even if you didn’t know its name. The stone takes center-stage at the top of the ring but is surrounded on either side by lots of descending smaller diamonds. These decorate each side of the engagement ring and radiate a cute sparkle.

Pave

Pave rings are entirely covered in mini gemstones/diamonds ensuring a constant sparkle and shine. The primary diamond stone sits atop the ring while mini-gemstones decorate the circumference. These smaller diamonds are usually around .1-.2 carats. Some pretty impressive design.

Halo

You’re already thinking of angels, right? The center-carat stone is made to stand out by its pronounced appearance in the halo setting. It is flanked by lots of smaller diamonds on a thin wedding band. This makes halo engagement rings a great option if you want a smaller diamond stone to stand out.

Three-stone

Three stones sit on the perch of this wedding band. The center stone is the largest, and the two opposite stones are smaller but equally sized. The left-hand stone represents the couple’s past; the middle stone represents the couples present, and the right-hand stone is supposed to represent the couple’s future.

Split shank

The bottom part of this wedding band is welded together, and as you follow the sides up to the top of the ring, the wedding band begins to split into two separate, thinner metal lines. This ring is great for grabbing people’s attention as it’s a slight twist on the original wedding band.

Did that help?

We say this all the time, but the choice is yours at the end of the day. There are truly some beautiful setting styles on offer for you. We’d find it hard to pick between them all too so, please don’t feel like you’re alone. Although we think that if you use the information we’ve provided, it should give you a good idea of where to start when picking the engagement ring style you want.

We wish you the best of luck with your proposal and future wedding! Get ready for one of the most momentous occasions in your life. It can seem pretty daunting at first, but we know everything will work out in the end. Thanks for reading!

