How to find the best promotions online

Published Monday, Mar. 16, 2020, 8:31 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

If you do a lot of online shopping or use online services, it can be very beneficial to look for deals and promotions. By using promotion codes and taking advantage of sales, you could save thousands every year. Use these tips to find the best promotions online.

Use price comparison websites

There are many ways to save money when shopping online. As you might have experienced, the price for a single item can vary wildly from store to store, and many times you can save several hundreds of dollars on a purchase by choosing the best price. Fortunately, there are numerous price comparison websites that make the job of finding the cheapest price much easier.

Big price comparison sites such as Google Shopping, Pricegrabber and Shopzilla allow you to search for the product you want to buy and automatically show you the cheapest alternatives across the web. By using algorithms and search engines, they scan hundreds of online stores in seconds and give you the best prices in real-time. Then you simply have to visit the cheapest store, add the item to your shopping cart, and complete the purchase. Be sure to use a price comparison website next time you are looking for the lowest price on a specific product.

Wait for deals or search for coupons

The vast majority of online retailers offer special deals and sales from time to time. This could be lowered prices on products that are about to be removed from the online shop’s catalogue, or special deals in conjunction with Christmas, Valentine’s Day or other holidays. By looking out for the best deals and waiting for special offers, you could save a lot of money on your online purchases. For instance, if you want to buy a new laptop but don’t need one right now, it can be a good idea to wait until the massive Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales.

People who play online casino games can also find tons of great deals on the internet. Most casinos offer players welcome bonuses, free spins and other rewards on a regular basis, and you can often find new promotions on the casino’s website or in their newsletters. Casino expert websites such as TeleVega Bonus offer many useful tips on gambling and casino promotions.

In addition to browsing price comparison sites and scouting for good deals, you can use coupons to reduce the total cost of your shopping cart. As you might have noticed, many online stores have a coupon section on their checkout page, where you can enter a code to get a special discount. A quick web search can often find dozens of coupons for the store you are shopping on. Copy the best coupon and paste it into the coupon section, and your discount will be applied immediately. Mobile apps and browser add ons such as Honey even automates the whole process.

Related