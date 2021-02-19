How to find free spins for online casino slots

Published Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, 10:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

During the recent pandemic, the popularity of online slots and casino games has skyrocketed. It’s easy to see why people might be looking for some socially-distanced fun, and these styles of casino games are quick and easy to play and accessible on all devices like computers, laptops, and smartphones.

There are online resources you can use to help you discover the best collection of online slot machines or the top casinos, and many of these will offer “free play” on their games. This is a chance to play the slots or table games without using real money so that you get a feel for how they work. Even if you spin up the mega-jackpot, you won’t win any real cash using “free play” mode in online casinos.

Some people confuse this with “free spins” – but that couldn’t be further from the truth! When an online casino offers free spins it’s actually awarding you the chance to play a slot game for real but using the casino’s money and not yours.

Many online casinos will offer free spins on slots as part of a sign-up bonus, or as rewards for loyal players, or for depositing funds in your casino account. Because these free spins bonuses give you the chance to win some huge cash jackpots without spending your own money they are very popular – but sometimes they can be difficult to find.

Thanks to the internet, there are many great casino reviews and “bonus hunter” sites out there. These are great resources for anyone who wants to play casino slots for free. Because of the international nature of online casino gambling, you can find sites that suit everyone, including reviews of the best English-language casino bonuses, the top Spanish casino website, the best international jackpots on slots, and the top free spins casino welcome offers.

One thing you have to be aware of is any terms and conditions attached to any free spins you are awarded. The Holy Grail of the free spin bonus is to find free spins with no conditions attached. These are super-rare, but you must take advantage of them if you find them. They mean that if you land the top jackpot you can take it all in cash and withdraw the full amount to your bank account.

As you’d expect, these don’t come up very often, and that’s why using bonus0hunter websites is your best chance of finding these casino “unicorn” offers.

For most free spins deals, you will have to wager a minimum amount of real money or play with some of your free spins winnings a minimum amount of time. All casinos must declare such terms and conditions, so it’s always worth reading them to make sure you’re not going to end up with less than you were expecting.

Of course, some of the progressive jackpots that are available on today’s online slots are so huge that it’s usually going to be worth signing up for free spin bonuses whenever you see them. You will often find that casinos will also encourage players to deposit additional funds by offering free spins if they do. Once you’ve signed up to a casino, make sure you allow them to send you emails with offers – this will allow you to cherry-pick deals from casinos you joined for a welcome bonus but didn’t play much there again.

Finally, always remember that this is meant to be fun. Gamble responsibly and make sure it stays that way. For some of us, hunting down free spins and welcome bonuses adds a whole extra layer of fun to the “game” that makes it even more worthwhile.

Good luck.

Story by Dave Monk. With more than 10 years of industry-insider experience working for top gambling brands like Coral, Stan James, and William Hill, Dave Monk is now one of the top consultants for online gambling providers. He’s a qualified accountant and has been a fan of betting and online slot machines since his university days.

Related

Comments