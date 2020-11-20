How to find a drug testing location near you

Encouraging drug tests during various stages of employment is the key to establishing a safe and productive workplace. But to have them in place as a prerequisite to employment or assurance of continued safety, you need to know about reliable facilities that can carry out these tests for you.

This also applies to individuals who want to take these tests for their future or current employers. No matter the situation, you need to make sure that the drug test you are taking is accurate and trustworthy for your workplace.

This brings you to find a drug testing location near you. While the process may seem daunting at first, see more, having a few tips in your mind can help you discover a credible drug testing facility that is well within your reach.

Determine the type of drug testing that you need

A simple web search can help you find a variety of drug testing locations in your area. However, drug testing is an umbrella term. If you don’t carry out the right type of test, it can negate the whole purpose of the procedure.

That’s why, you need to make sure that the drug testing facility you select covers the specific procedure that you need. This includes testing for substances including but not limited to marijuana/THC, opiates, amphetamines, and alcohol.

Additionally, if your institution falls under the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), it’s critical that you get a DOT drug test for the results to be accepted. Similarly, if you are taking the test for a non-DOT facility, it’s essential that you take a test that follows the proper guidelines.

Make sure the facility is trusted by your organization

Whether you choose to partner with a drug testing facility as an employer or want to reach out to one as an employee, you need to make sure that it’s a trustworthy organization that provides you with reliable results.

In either case, you can determine the facility’s reputation by looking into its overall profile and its reputation among your peers. As a rule of thumb, you can evaluate the lab’s reputation by checking if it’s certified by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

By ensuring that the selected facility has the required certification and expertise, you can ensure that it can provide you with accurate results that can be trusted across the board.

Compare the reviews and prices

Once you have gone through the foundational features, such as the types of tests performed and the lab’s certifications, you can dive into more specific details. This helps you make comparisons with other facilities accordingly.

Comparing test prices, turnaround time, and overall reviews can help you get an accurate picture of each lab’s services. In addition to curbing your expenses, this also enables you to steer clear of any red flags in the long run.

By making side-by-side comparisons with other facilities, you can get the most out of your choice while staying away from any compromises on service or accuracy. From submitting samples to receiving the results, this also lets you enjoy a seamless process as an employer or an employee.

These tips can help you find a drug testing location that fits your requirements. As a result, you can enjoy the peace of mind you need while going through critical drug testing processes.

