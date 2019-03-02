How to file a divorce in Galveston

Filing a divorce in Galveston, Texas is a very simple process, especially if you and your spouse are already in agreement with the details of the divorce. These details usually include division of your property and child custody.

If the two of you have agreed on all terms, this is a qualified friendly divorce and you may not require help from a Galveston Divorce Lawyer.

The main requirement for filing a divorce in Galveston is that you must be a resident of Texas for a minimum of six months and a resident of Galveston County for at least 90 days. Once the divorce papers have been filed, you will have to wait for 60 days until you can appear in front of a judge.

Should you hire a Galveston Divorce Lawyer?

If however the divorce is contested and property division and child custody arrangements have to be agreed on, then you will require the help of a Galveston Divorce Lawyer. In this case, you will no longer need to file divorce papers yourself, an attorney will do it for you.

Before you file divorce paperwork, make sure all child support and custody issues, as well as property division, is agreed upon. While filing for paperwork on your own, carefully fill the divorce paperwork making sure there are no spelling mistakes or any other writing errors.

Fill out the forms very clearly

To make sure you don’t forget to write anything important on the paperwork, write a list of important points on a rough paper before you finalize the divorce paperwork.

Once you are ready to file the divorce, you can obtain an ‘original petition for divorce’ from a Galveston courthouse. This petition will also come with a ‘waiver of citation’. If anything confuses you, don’t forget to get in touch with a Galveston divorce lawyer .

After you have filled in all the details of the divorce, give a copy of the paperwork to your spouse and make them sign the ‘waiver of citation’. This will serve as proof in the court that you and your spouse have agreed upon the petition for divorce and that they do not require official paperwork from the court. Your spouse will also not be required to be present at the court hearing if the petition is signed.

Once you have filed the original petition for divorce and waiver of citation at the Galveston courthouse, you will be given a court date for a hearing. You must appear in the court on the given date in front of the judge to have your divorce finalized.

Usually, the filing process is simple, but if you feel you may be doing something wrong, get help from a qualified Galveston Divorce Lawyer. An expert attorney can help you save a lot of time and effort.

