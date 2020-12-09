How to ensure that your media looks great when printed

Printing media for a business can be hard. Even if you have an amazing layout, brilliant copy, the right font, and even stunning images it can still come out looking rubbish and lacking in quality. There can be many reasons for why printed media comes out in not the best quality, so to help businesses produce more professional-looking work, here are a few tips to ensure that your media is looking great once it’s printed.

Print from the right file type

This is an important tip. Not all the file types that a document can be saved as are suitable for printing, as depending on the print file format it can make the final print look blurry or low quality and even distorted. To help ensure that your hard design work isn’t undermined, it’s important to use high-quality printing files that can store more data, as this will ensure that everything comes out looking lovely.

Use quality sharp images

When printing media that has various graphics and images, it’s important to factor in their pixels to ensure that you get a quality print. This is because even if an image looks good when displayed on your computer monitor, it can still print out blurry simply because its prime pixel dimensions have been stretched and poorly manipulated.

One good way to stop this problem, and to ensure that your work is looking great regardless of its size, is to make sure your graphics and images are vectors. This is because these can be scaled up and down without altering the sharpness and quality, which will go a long way in making your print look awesome. Just factor in that vector images don’t work well with complicated pictures, because of the high number of pixels required, so instead it’s best to use this image type for simple graphics and logos.

Don’t have text too close to the edge

When designing print media and graphics, most pieces of software will include margin lines. These lines are used to indicate areas where it’s not advisable to put text, because it’s too close to the edge of the page and runs the risk of getting cut off when printed. This can then make your flyers or brochures look amateur and may even make some of the writing illegible which can really damage the effectiveness of your content.

Making this mistake and then proceeding to print another order of this media can also waste a lot of money for your business, as these flyers will be useless and you’ll have to spend more time and resources editing the template and printing it for a second time.

Print on the proper paper

The paper you choose to print on can really affect the quality of your printed media, as certain paper works best for certain situations. For example, it’s best to use glossy paper for media that uses a lot of imagery and color, as it makes images look far sharper and the colors more vibrant.

For media such as business cards, it’s best to use thicker paper as it’s more durable. Be sure to properly think about the type of paper you use, as it can really affect the final quality of the print media.

