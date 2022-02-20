How to enjoy soccer during winter

Published Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, 9:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Soccer can be a year-round sport, with different ways to play in different seasons. In winter, some people like to head to an indoor soccer facility where they can keep the game going. However, some passionate soccer players still play soccer in the winter and still emerge top on every soccer bet placed on the game on sites like Betway.

So how do they make it work? Playing soccer outside in the wintertime can be fun, but it must be done safely. Here are tips on playing soccer outside during winter.

Prepare adequately

Playing soccer in cold weather takes some preparation. Make sure you have a good warm-up routine to get your blood flowing, and your muscles warmed up before playing. This is especially important if the game is going to be played in freezing temperatures, as your muscles will be working harder to stay warm, and you’ll be more susceptible to injury. A perfect warm-up session for winter soccer should include stretching, a light jog, and soccer drills. They replicate soccer movements and will get your heart rate up.

Dress accordingly

Soccer involves a lot of running, but there are also times when you are standing still or walking between plays. And that’s when your body starts getting cold. So, wear layers of clothing under your soccer uniform so that you will be warm without losing your ability to run fast or kick accurately. For example, wear a long-sleeved Betway shirt underneath your short-sleeved shirt, wear pants underneath shorts, and leg warmers under socks.

The key thing here is not wearing too many clothes as this can slow you down on the pitch. Instead, only put on one layer more than you would wear during summertime soccer games played in moderate temperatures. It is recommended wearing moisture-wicking clothes so that sweat does not build up and make you feel cold.

Stay hydrated

You may not feel thirsty during a soccer game in cold weather, but soccer players still need to stay hydrated even when it’s colder outside. In fact, if you are playing soccer at altitude or if the air is very dry where you live, then you will lose water through your skin faster than usual. Hence, make sure you drink plenty of fluids during and after the game so that your body stays healthy. Soccer players should have a bottle of warm water with them on the sidelines to take throughout the game to keep their bodies adequately hydrated no matter how cold it is outside.

Know when to go indoors

Exposing yourself to too much cold can have negative health consequences. You can end up in a hypothermia situation where your body temperature falls dangerously low. So, if the weather starts to get too cold and you feel like you are losing heat faster than you can generate it, then it’s time to go inside. You don’t want to risk your health just to play soccer in the cold.

Invest in some quality cleats

The soccer field can be wet and soggy during winter. Therefore, soccer players should invest in quality soccer cleats that will provide good traction on the wet grass. Wet fields are also more likely to have ruts and holes where a soccer player’s foot can get stuck, so make sure you get a pair of shoes that offer ankle support as well to prevent twisting injuries like sprains or tears. Remember that cleats don’t have good insulation. Thus, soccer players should wear thick soccer socks underneath to keep their feet warm.

Always be active

One way to keep yourself warm while playing soccer is by keeping moving throughout the game. Soccer players should avoid standing around in the cold weather for long periods. Instead, they should run and kick when possible. They can also warm up their muscles by doing soccer exercises between plays such as jumping jacks or high knees running. This keeps their blood flowing more freely through their bodies which will help them stay warm during the games.

Final thoughts

Do not stop enjoying soccer just because the temperature has dropped outside. Just make sure you are adequately prepared for playing soccer in cold weather by following the tips above. However, if the weather gets too cold or you start feeling sick, it is always best to go indoors and save your soccer game for another day.

Story by Roman Gersh