How to deal with insomnia

Published Wednesday, Jul. 7, 2021, 4:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

1. Create a sleep schedule

Sleeplessness mostly happens when the circadian rhythm is out of whack. This can occur as a result of getting too little sleep or oversleeping during the weekend. The only way to reset the system back to default systems is to create and stick to a sleep schedule. This means going to bed and waking up at precisely the same time every day. You also want to get at least 7 hours of sleep every day for this to work. According to D. Epelboim, having a sleep schedule helps the body get into a routine, making you start dozing off when your bedtime approaches. He also recommends sticking to the routine all days of the week, including public holidays and weekends.

2. Don’t take caffeine after 2 pm

Your morning cup of coffee is meant to keep you alert while at work. While it might help boost your productivity, it wouldn’t be a wise idea to have another cup of the same after 2.PM. This is because first, caffeine is a stimulant, and second, it has a half-life of 6 hours. This means you will still be feeling the effects of caffeine 6 hours after your last coffee, tea, or soda, not helping your insomnia. For this reason, you might want to pass that offer for an evening coffee and substitute it with anything that promotes sleep, such as warm milk. Prolonged exposure/use of caffeine slowly makes it harder for you to sleep or get good quality sleep, for that matter. Choosing to quit caffeinated drinks and beverages altogether might be your best bet to beat insomnia.

3. Don’t drink 3 hours to bedtime

While drinking might help you fall asleep faster, alcohol is notorious for blocking REM sleep, the most crucial part of sleep. This explains why most people wake up with a nasty headache, unfocussed, and feeling groggy after going for a drinking spree the previous night. According to Dr. Epelboim, alcohol causes all muscles to relax, increasing the risk of snoring and sleep apnea. In addition to this, alcohol is a diuretic, a reason you will make numerous trips to the bathroom through the night, disrupting REM.

4. Check your medications

Most over-the-counter medications contain stimulants (such as caffeine) that might interfere with sleep. Asthma, pain killers, and high blood pressure medications are good examples of such. That said, you want to check your medication to see if they might be to blame for your sleep woes. You might as well talk to your doctor or a physician for help with the same. Your doctor may choose to change your prescription to help manage the condition.

5. Create a haven for sleep

The best way to relax and fall asleep quickly is by making your bedroom conducive to sleep. When a bedroom is cluttered the brain interprets this as things to do, therefore hindering a peaceful sleep. You bedroom should be dark and quiet. Finally your mattress should be as comfortable and supportive as possible, Purple’s gel mattress feel amazing and are certain to help you get the sleep you have been hoping for.

6. Stay active

Getting at least 30 minutes’ worth of exercise every day can help improve your sleep patterns. Exercise provides one of the best ways to burst stress and depression and stress hormones from the body. This explains why most are livelier and more energetic after their morning jog or swim. Exercising early in the morning also helps reset the body’s internal clock, allowing the body to produce the necessary hormones for wakefulness. In the same manner, the early morning exercise will see you have a restful and peaceful sleep later at night. You, however, don’t want to exercise too close to your bedtime.

Story by Deny Smith