How to create healthy snacks for busy days

Following a diet can be quite a challenge, especially for those of us on tight schedules. On days when your car breaks down, and you’re late to your doctor’s appointment, and your entire day is a series of unfortunate events, grabbing a burger from your favorite fast-food restaurant may sound enticing.

But before you know it, this can become a habit that’ll be a pain to kick away. Every minor inconvenience is an opportunity to break your diet and go on a guilt-trip the morning after. This never-ending cycle can kill any progress you would’ve made. So how do you fix this?

In the words of The Beach Boys, “I know there’s an answer.” We’ve got some healthy snack ideas that are sure to be the answer you’ve been looking for.

1. Hummus dip with veggie sticks

The perfect on-the-go snack, hummus, and veggie sticks can be enjoyed almost anywhere. Made with a base of boiled chickpeas and tahini, hummus is one such healthy dip that you can meal prep in large quantities. Its versatility makes it the perfect addition to your salad bowl, breakfast egg toast, or even your lunch wrap.

With a simple blend of tahini, garlic, chickpeas, spices, seasonings, and a dash of olive oil, you can play around with the flavorings. From basil and beetroot to black bean and bell peppers, the possibilities are endless. If you don’t have chickpeas, you can always substitute them with red lentils for a dip that’s every bit as bright and creamy and an equally healthy choice as the original.

As for the veggie sticks, it’s really up to you. Try celery, carrots, sliced peppers, jicama, radish slices, cucumbers, cauliflower, or even broccoli florets. The contrast of the nutty and velvety dip with the crunch of the veggie sticks is quite addictive, and we’re willing to bet that you’ll be reaching for seconds!

2. Protein bars

Are you standing in line for the bus? Reading through files for your morning brief? Just finished leg day at the gym? Grab a protein bar! Not the expensive ready-made ones that are all bark and no bite. Homemade protein bars are the secret to health on a budget!

Unlike store-bought protein bars labeled “protein” but contain a bunch of sugar and unhealthy fats, homemade bars are the real deal. Customize them with your favorite nuts and dried berries, and there’s a snack you’ll look forward to every single day.

With the crunch of chopped-up nuts, oats, or granola combined with several possible flavorings like peanut butter, honey, dark chocolate, and berries, you’ll find the delicious chewy texture with hints of sweet and nutty undertones to be quite the treat. Vegan, bake-free, and gluten-free, too, there’s no reason why there shouldn’t be a batch of them ready to go in your fridge already!

3. PigOut Pigless pork rinds or TakeOut Meal-In-A-Bag puffs

Sure, your average pack of Doritos and Takis are quick and easy snacks, but let’s be honest — are they healthy? Most definitely not. These foods are loaded with carbs and full of excessive amounts of sodium and MSG.

Bridging the gap between health and convenience, Outstanding Foods’ Pigless Pork Rinds and Meal-In-A-Bag Puffs are also the most addictively delicious snacks ever! Even with their vegan recipe, they have successfully retained all the traditional flavors and authenticity.

Why run with Cheetos when you can fly with Outstanding Foods’ Puffs? None of us wants to clog our arteries with greasy, deep-fried pork rinds. But Outstanding Foods’ baked Pigless pork rinds offer a high-protein and highly nutritious alternative that you can munch on to your heart’s desire.

Remember

Never skip meals, especially breakfast. With some smart grocery shopping and advanced meal prep, you’ll never have to worry about going hungry, skipping meals, or even turning to junk food to satiate your hunger.

But for those busy days when you’re rushing from yoga to work and from work to the supermarket, stop for a second and take a breather with these delectable delights.

