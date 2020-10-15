How to choose the right mattress for your crib

Published Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, 9:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

When you are shopping for the right mattress for your crib, there are a lot of really important things that you are going to have to keep in mind. After all, a mattress for a crib not only has to keep your baby comfortable while they get crucial sleep, it also has to keep them safe in some really important ways.

If you are looking to learn about the right mattress for your crib, click here and keep reading below.

Choose a firm mattress

One of the most important things that you need to remember is to keep the mattress firm. It is essential to the baby’s safety and is one of the most important things when it comes to avoiding the terrifying possibility of SIDS, otherwise known as sudden infant death syndrome.

Never lay your baby down on a soft mattress or any other soft surface. If you are looking for a longer-term solution, consider getting a two-sided mattress where the other side is softer so that you can flip the mattress when your baby is old enough to a toddler.

Choose the right size for your crib

There are several different sizes of cribs that you can choose from for your baby and you have to make sure that you are using the right size of mattress for a crib. The reason why is because you do not want there to be more than an inch – or two fingers’ space worth of distance – between the mattress and the crib.

The reason why is because if there is a large gap, it can become quite dangerous is because a big gap can lead to your baby getting a limb stuck and seriously injuring themselves. The last thing you want to worry about is your baby’s safety while they sleep in their crib.

Consider organic

No matter how you feel about eating organic food, there is no doubt that surrounding your baby with as many natural products as possible is very smart. Babies are far more sensitive than we adults are, and for that reason, you should always be mindful of what you put in and on their bodies.

Whether it is the baby formula and food, soap and shampoo, or clothes and a mattress, going organic only means that you are exposing your beautiful baby to less potentially harmful materials that could lead to skin allergies and irritations or even things like asthma and worse.

While organic mattresses typically cost more than non-organic mattresses, the way in which they help keep your baby healthy far outweighs the added costs.

Conclusion

In the end, the decision that you make for your baby will certainly be because you think it is right for your family and your baby. Make sure to keep these tips in mind when making your final call.

Related

Comments