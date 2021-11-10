How to choose the right entertainment for your party

Choosing the proper entertainment for your party is a challenge, but thankfully there is a streamlined process for hiring the best performance artist for the job. Here are some key questions you should ask yourself while deciding on the right person or group for your shindig.

1. What kind of party is it?

“Party” is a lovely umbrella term that ensures fun, but doesn’t really get down to the nitty-gritty of what the celebration is all about. There are birthday parties, bachelor parties, engagement parties, corporate parties, religious parties like Bar Mitzvahs and First Communions, and infinitely more. Knowing what kind of party you are having seems to be a “duh” question, but for those out there who don’t have a set engagement and want to set one up, this will set the foundation for everything to come.

2. Who are the attendees?

If it’s a bachelor party, it’s likely to be a primarily male group, ranging from the rowdy to the reserved. If it’s an engagement party, friends and family of all ages will be there. If it’s a children’s party, you will have children and their parents. Knowing who the attendees are and getting an idea of their expectations is critical to ensuring a good time. You want to make sure the entertainment is age-appropriate, sound-level appropriate, and will be most likely to entertain who is there.

3. How much time do you have?

Do you have time to book an acting troupe for a 3-act play, or only a few hours for a DJ and some dancing? Do you want to book a clown for a half-hour, or a band for four music sets? Deciding how long the party will last and how much of the time will be allocated to entertainment will help you narrow down your options for who to hire. You’ll be thankful later if you booked talent that knew the time commitment expectations well ahead of the event as well.

4. What is your budget?

You may want to book Black Sabbath for your wedding, but chances are your budget ranges more towards local entertainment. Or maybe not! No matter your financial circumstances, you want to make sure you budget out what portion of the funds will go towards entertainment, and seek performers within those ranges. Settling on a final amount ahead of time is also critical, to ensure there won’t be any surprise charges.

5. What is the party space like?

You might only have a living room for your son’s eighth birthday party, or you might have rented a hotel ballroom that can accommodate a large band. Be aware of the space when choosing your entertainment. This also pertains to making sure the sound and visual equipment are workable in the chosen space, so that the performers aren’t left in the lurch on the day of the event.

Booking talent for a party can seem daunting and time-consuming, but following these crucial steps will put you at ease and assure that the best performers for your celebration are hired.

