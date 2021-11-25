How to choose the best timber supply merchant

Choosing timber for your DIY project can be a daunting task. There are so many different timber supply sources to choose from that it is hard to know which one will work best for you. Well, don’t fret. We have put together this blog post with tips on finding the right timber supplier in Melbourne. Trust us, when it comes to timber supplies, you want your building experience to be as successful as possible.

Whether you are a local landscaping contractor, builder, or planning a DIY project, here are our top tips for choosing a timber supplier in Melbourne that will guarantee the success of your project.

Benefits of choosing the best timber supplier

You want to get the best timber supplies in Melbourne for your DIY or landscaping project because it will ensure that you have a successful building experience. While this seems simple enough, many people don’t know where to begin when looking for the right timber supplier. As a first step:

Talk with local builders who use timber suppliers and ask about their experiences

Use Google Maps or Yellow Pages online listings search function for “timber suppliers near me”

Check out customer reviews online before choosing a specific timber supplier

Ask friends or neighbors if they can recommend someone

Questions you should ask when selecting a timber supplier

There are some crucial questions you should ask before signing an order for timber supply. These include:

What timber types do you stock?

Which timber species will be suitable for my project, and what timber grades are available in that type of timber?

Can I come to view the selection before ordering?

Do you provide a delivery service if required, and how much does it cost? Can I arrange collection myself later, or will there be an additional fee charged for this service?

How long does each order take, from when I place it with your company until it arrives on-site (if applicable)?

Types of timber stocked

The type of timber is critical because it can vary in color, hardness and grain pattern.

There is a wide range of timber for specific requirements: there are Australian hardwood timber supplies which include Blackbutt, Spotted Gum, Stringy Bark, Ironbark & Forest Redgum. In addition to this, there are imported timbers such as Douglas fir pine, European larch timber and American red oak timber. Other options are Japanese cedar timber from Japan or North America. High-quality African mahogany timber is supplied from Africa.

Things to consider when choosing a timber supplier in Melbourne

Top factors when selecting a timer supply merchant include:

Availability of timber stock

Experience and knowledge in the timber industry

Quality reputation for timber supplies, services and products offered. The company must be well established with a solid online presence.

Professional timber suppliers like Mornington Timber & Decking offer an extensive range of high-quality timber supplies to local builders and landscapers. Being competitively priced enables them to provide customers with the best value throughout all stages from sales enquiry to delivery at site or store pick up point.

Other factors to look for are supplier independence, no financial ties/sponsored links on the website, experienced staff who can assist you with any queries related to your project needs, and quick response times. These are all indicators of a reputable and professional timber supply merchant.

The benefits of using quality timber for your project

Using the best quality timber your budget allows is always the best choice for any project. Quality timber is a long-lasting, sturdy product made from natural resources that are responsibly sourced and eco-friendly.

Using high-quality timber in any project is a wise move both for safety reasons as well as aesthetics. These tips will help ensure successful DIY projects using timber suppliers in Melbourne.

One final tip: purchase wood with care, so it lasts longer, by avoiding knots, splits, cracks and warping. Choose untreated boards rather than painted ones if possible; paint can hide imperfections and make future repairs more difficult down the line.

Take your time selecting, as it can be a costly mistake if you do not choose well.

