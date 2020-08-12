How to choose a medicinal cannabis strain

If you are just beginning to discover the healing effects of cannabis, you may feel excited, but also overwhelmed at the number of options available. Not only can you decide how you should consume cannabis, but there are specific strains that can make things a bit more complicated.

What is Indica strain? What is Bubba Kush strain? Do they have different effects? Is one better for my ailments than another? Continue reading to learn more about why there are different medicinal cannabis strains and how to decide which option is best for you.

How do I choose which is right for me?

Before you start researching the different options out there it is important to get an understanding of what your exact needs are. We listed above a few common ailments medicinal cannabis can help treat, but specifically why did you decide to begin looking into cannabis? While you may experience headaches, maybe it is as a result of insomnia.

Once you have an understanding of what your needs are and what needs to be treated, you can begin to look into the products that will best help you.

Now as you continue to read throughout the article, consider what it is you are trying to achieve with medicinal cannabis. Ask yourself which option may be most beneficial for your situation. Also, consider how the products can be implemented into your routine to make it the most effective.

What are cannabinoids?

To understand why there are different strains, you must first understand what cannabinoids are. Cannabinoids are the active compounds that makeup cannabis. The two main cannabinoids are CBD and THC.

THC is short for Tetrahydrocannabinol, while CBD is short for cannabidiol. If you are beginning your journey on how cannabis products can help you have likely come across CBD oil and other similar products.

However, the majority of cannabis strains are made up of mostly THC. Potent strains may have anywhere from 10% – 20% THC, but the CBD percentage could be less than 1%. This may not sound like a lot but it can actually have a major influence on the potency. CBD is not psychoactive, but it can help moderate how someone reacts to the THC.

In context, strains can have anywhere from 0.6% – 1% CBD. Those differences are what you will notice in different strains. Indica strains typically have a higher CBD content while Sativa strains will have a lower CBD content.

How will this affect me?

Depending on what you are hoping to achieve with medicinal cannabis will determine what sort of strain you should use.

For example, Indica strains can give users a stoned feeling and act as a sedative. It will reduce muscle tension, muscle spasms, chronic pain, arthritis, swelling, anxiety, insomnia, and other similar conditions.

When it comes to Sativa strains, the focus is going to be more on ailments that relate to the mind. It will produce a sort of high effect and ideal for those experiencing nausea, low appetite, migraines, chronic pain, headaches, or other similar symptoms.

Is one of your ailments listed? If so, that may be your first hint at discovering which strain is going to be better for you. Maybe you noticed you have ailments in both categories that you will want to be treated.

If you are facing problems that fall under both the Indica and Sativa categories, you are in luck! Many strains are hybrids of both. In fact, most professionally bred strains have elements of both Indica and Sativa.

This is one reason you will notice there are so many strains of medicinal cannabis. There are tons of different variations with each strain, Sativa and Indica. Then when you consider hybrid strains, the options become even more endless. This is good news and certainly not meant to overwhelm you.

When you have found one strain you think you will enjoy, consult with a representative at the dispensary. Tell them what you plan on using it for and if it would be a good option. They can confirm or point you in a new direction. If you are new to the world of medicinal cannabis, take it home and test it out in a controlled environment to see how it affects you.

Morning & night

Just as each strain is ideal for various ailments, it is also common to see one preferred for morning versus night treatments. For example, morning products will likely be Sativa strains or have more Sativa in them. This is due to the effects they have on waking up the mind and providing energy.

While Indica focuses more on slowing down the body. Strains that have more Indica will ideally be for nighttime. This is especially important to remember if you are taking medicinal cannabis due to a strange sleeping schedule. Maybe you work the night shift at work so you sleep during the day. In which case, taking an Indica strain in the morning may be more beneficial for you.

What is up with the names?

If medicinal cannabis does anything it can help with creativity – and we got the names to prove it! Just like any product you buy, the names give a hint at what the product may be best used for. For example, if you see the name, “purple” on a product, it is likely going to be great for bedtime.

As you begin to experiment with different products, consider how you feel after each one and consider the name associated with the product. Remember your favorites and continue to look for similar products that may reflect the same benefits.

You now know a bit more about medicinal cannabis strains, giving you the confidence to go out there and make a slightly educated decision on what product can help give you the treatment you need. If you are still unsure, know those in the Cannabis industry are incredibly welcoming and always willing to help new medicinal cannabis users discover what may work best for them.

