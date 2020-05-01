How to buy quality CBD oil for dogs

One of the hardest parts of owning a dog is seeing it in pain or distress. Dogs can suffer many of the same ailments as humans. Things like anxiety, aches, as well as sleep problems, are common in dogs. If you’ve ever seen your dog suffering, you may want to consider using CBD oil to help reduce and eliminate their symptoms.

CBD oil can be found in retail locations specializing in the sale of cannabis products in places where hemp is legal. In addition, CBD Oil can be purchased online through various independent manufacturers.

Choosing the right CBD oil for your pet can be overwhelming. There are a lot of products that have come to market in the past few years, but not all are created equal. Some products use lower quality ingredients such as carrier oils and additives and are inconsistent with the strain of plant used across their product line(s). This inconsistency can result in varied effects for your pet, from bottle to bottle – leaving you experimenting with dosages with every new bottle purchased.

Finding the Right CBD Oil Dosage for Your Dog

Something that you will want to keep in mind when looking for the right product is the size of the CBD oil tincture – this should be determined by the weight of your dog and how often you’ll want to use the product. A regular dose of CBD is usually 0.25 mg per pound, and a healthy dose is 0.5 mg per pound. So, if you take the weight of your dog and do the math, you should come up with a ballpark number as to how long your tincture should last.

If you’re buying for a temporary ailment such as pain associated with a short-term injury, then you’ll likely only be using the oil until your pup is healed up. But, if you are considering CBD oil as a long-term supplement to help with consistent issues like stress, anxiety, or chronic pain, then you’ll probably want a larger supply. In the case of the latter, you should think of the CBD oil as a vitamin or supplement. It is taken daily, so buying in larger quantities could save you money in the long run.

Pay Attention the Label

A few other things that you will want to consider when selecting the best product are clear labeling and the quality and characteristics of the product. Understanding the label ensures you know the correct dosage for your dog. If anyone is responsible for administering CBD oil to them, having a clearly defined guideline is vital. High-quality CBD oil is natural and safe, so you should never have any issue with side effects or overdoses. But as a general rule of thumb, a good product will have a proper label as a guide.

In terms of characteristics, the best quality CBD oils to look for will have highly concentrated CBD, 0.3% (or less) THC, 100% natural ingredients, no added preservatives and be allergen-free (non-GMO, non-dairy, non-gluten) – especially if your pet is prone to allergens in their food or environment already. Most importantly, finding an organic product is essential in determining its quality. There are several reviews for organic CBD oil for dogs online, which you can check to help pick out the right product.

The low THC is content is a crucial thing to keep in mind as THC can actually be toxic to dogs. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations require that any CBD product that is intended for animal consumption must not contain more than 0.3% THC. This is a very low dosage that is considered safe for dogs and other animals.

Ideally, though, you will want to look for a product that had no THC whatsoever. That way, you can avoid the effects of (even that small amount) of THC ingestion.

The Bottom Line on Buying CBD Oil For Dogs

Overall, the company should have excellent customer reviews – and for a good reason. It should be made from high-quality, natural ingredients. It is an effective remedy for dogs struggling with pain, anxiety, or other ailments that require calming effects on their nervous systems. It has 0% THC, so your dog won’t be getting high anytime soon and will experience the full health benefits of CBD oil.

