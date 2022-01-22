How to build solid human networks from scratch

Some time ago in Nevada, I met a banker at a nightclub. We spoke at length over a couple of drinks and had a good time together. In the end, we exchanged contact, and each went their way.

Fast-forward two years later, and my one-night banker friend is now my go-to financial advisor.

See how fast it is to build helpful networks and make lifetime friends?

If you, too, would like to build solid human networks, I suggest you read this until the end.

How can you build solid human networks?

1. Be intentional about networking

When you meet someone for the first time, what’s always the first thing in your mind?

To date them? To do business with? To make friends with? To greet and pass? To add to your network? Or what?

To be honest, there are boundless possibilities to explore when we meet new people.

If your intention is networking, you have to be purposeful about it. By that, we mean knowing what you want and keeping the relationship in line with that.

For example, if your intention is to build a professional network of friends at an event, you don’t get there and woo the first lady you meet. Instead, you leverage the opportunity to kickstart a professional conversation.

2. Go to the right places

If you’re looking to build a network of friends comprising bankers, lawyers, engineers, and health practitioners, you have to go to places where these people frequent. You can expect to be in your room and network with someone.

You have to go out and meet them. It could be at social gatherings, conferences, seminar programs, or even a networking event.

Mind you, apps like Yizzly have now made it easy to meet people. With Yizzly, you can meet new people from all spheres of life without even leaving your room. Talk about people in the same age group as you, industry sector, or interest; Yizly has them all in one place.

You can download Yizzly – app to meet people – now if you’re an Android user. iPhone users can use Yizzly to meet people online here.

3. Make sure it’s a win/win situation

Look, everybody is out there to fend for themselves. If someone reaches out to be your friend, professional partner, or business associate, it’s because they expect to gain something.

Don’t get it twisted; it isn’t limited to financial benefits only when we say ‘gain something.’ It could be the prestige of being friends with you. That’s just the way of the world.

Having said that, when you meet someone, make sure the proposed relationship benefits you and them. If someone isn’t going to benefit anything from being friends/partners/associates with you, you can bet they won’t stay in your circle for long. However, when they know there’s something to gain, you bet they will stick around.

So, at all times, make sure there’s something in it for the other party, too.

4. Offer to give most times

Everybody wants to receive – whether at social or regular gatherings or networking events. Everybody wants to show you their best sellers, wants you to check their LinkedIn profiles, wants you to do this or do that for them.

This is the way of the world.

Why not break away from the norm and offer to give instead? Trust me; you’ll build your network quicker that way.

For instance, imagine you attend a gathering of corporate professionals. Then you walk up to a random guy saying, “Yo, what’s up, what’s your Twitter handle, let me drop you a follow to keep up with your updates and support you anyway I can.”

How do you think such a person will feel? He will definitely be excited to hear that and will likely do anything you want him to do later.

5. Be a connector

Who said you had to benefit directly from every networking situation? What if you could be the dot that connects two entities looking to work together? Wouldn’t you like that?

For example, you could connect a graphic designer with a web designer looking to network. On the surface, it may look like you aren’t benefitting, but indirectly you actually are.

For linking the two together, you’ve indirectly landed yourself two prospective entities to add to your own network.

Story by Ajayi Austin