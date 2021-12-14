How to build a bus accident personal injury case

Relying on public transportation might increase in the future, as it offers a more eco-friendly and economical alternative to get around than driving by a car. Millions of people already use public transport to get to work, school, and make leisure trips away from home. However, public transportation is not always a safe travel alternative.

If you were injured in a bus accident, you may receive compensation. A qualified lawyer can help you identify the liable party and file a lawsuit for damages.

Dangers of bus accidents

Buses are among the most common forms of public transportation. These are easy to spot in most moderately-sized cities. Bus drivers are outstanding workers performing a vital service to the communities they serve. Yet, there’s always the chance of a driver’s negligence causing an accident.

In fact, a preliminary study reports 2,734 fatal accidents involving buses and trucks throughout the U.S. in 2019. A total number of 3,087 victims have lost their lives, and more than 60,000 were injured in collisions with these vehicles. The data points to a very real and dangerous problem that affects tens of thousands of people yearly.

Liable actions caused by bus drivers

Here are some common negligible scenarios involving bus accidents that might be worth bringing up with your lawyer:

Intoxicated bus driver – the driver involved in a crash appears, smells, or acts visibly intoxicated.

The driver appears tired – bus drivers often work long hours during which they have to maintain a state of alertness. Drowsy driving is a real danger for bus drivers that can easily lead to dangerous accidents.

The bus itself is unsanitary or has an odd smell – people have ended up in the hospital due to chemical exposure. Furthermore, a bus could be unclean and pose a health hazard, resulting in medical treatment for passengers.

Filing a claim with the government of transport agency

Most public transportation is run by the city or state governments. If you are injured in a bus crash, you would most likely have to file a claim with the agency itself. What documents or forms you must fill out, how you complete these, and who these are administered to can change between states.

A bus accident lawyer can guide you through this process. Filing a claim against the government is not an easy task; however, an experienced and skilled lawyer could successfully navigate your case through the legal bureaucracy.

Find out as many details as you can

To strengthen your claim, try to include as many details as you can, including:

Names

Details regarding the event

Photo and video evidence of the accident

Data to help identify the bus you were in

Proof that you were there

Any expenses paid from going into the hospital to treat an injury.

The more details you have about the event, the more likely your claim may result in a payout. The agency will have to gather evidence to dispute your claim. Make sure you collect strong proof to make the defendant’s job more difficult.

What to do if the bus accident is caused by a careless driver

A bus accident can also be caused by a negligent driver. Unfortunately, numerous careless drivers are swerving through traffic. Just look out the window, and you’re bound to spot numerous vehicles trying to get in front of the bus.

This can easily lead to a crash resulting in damage to the bus and injured occupants. This would put no fault on the driver, meaning that your lawsuit will have to be directed against the careless driver. A lawyer can help you contact the at-fault driver’s insurance provider and file for a claim.

Filing a claim against a negligible motorist who crashes into a bus is much easier than pursuing legal action when the driver is responsible. It’s not much different than getting rear-ended by someone while driving your car on the highway.

An accident attorney can help you

The length of cases filed against agencies can take time. Therefore, you will have to arm yourself with patience. An attorney can help you collect the necessary information needed to sustain your arguments.

Story by Mark Scott. With a law degree under his belt and years of experience, Mark Scott set off to make the law more accessible to all. He decided to help people lost in the maze of legal terminology to find their way. Mark writes clear and concise pieces and gives simple advice that is easy to follow. On account of positive feedback from readers, he decided to dedicate more of his time to this goal and became a legal columnist. In his writings, Mark covers a wide array of topics, like how to seek legal counsel, or how to deal with different procedures. Furthermore, he directs his readers toward other trustworthy resources for more in-depth information.

