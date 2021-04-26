How to boost your domain authority with off-page SEO techniques

In today’s incredibly competitive business climate, getting your website to the top of Google’ search engine rankings page (SERP) is all important to being seen, winning customers and earning profits. As an approximation of your site’s ability to rank well within these SERPs, domain authority (DA) is a crucial metric to stay aware of.

Boosting your DA will likely hinge upon the quality of the SEO services you employ throughout your website. But while on-page SEO is integral to enhancing your DA, it’s important not to neglect off-page SEO performance, either. Here are a handful of ways in which you can tweak your off-page SEO strategy to maximise your domain authority and see your site skyrocket up those SERPs.

Backlinks

Backlinks are the bread and butter of off-page SEO. Simply put, the more quality sites which link back to your content, the higher you’ll rank in SERPs. For that reason, encouraging backlinks to your site should be a paramount concern for any business owner serious about reaching the first page of Google.

Organic backlinks from bloggers and the suchlike can be of great value, since they demonstrate the trust and respect placed in your site’s influence. However, there are a number of ways you can increase backlinks to your site through self-promotion, online marketing and other targeted techniques. These should comprise a central facet of your outreach strategy.

Guest posting

Indeed, one of the best ways in which to produce high-quality backlinks is to seed them yourself. You can do this by contacting authority sites with a strong DA and offering to write content specifically geared towards their readers – but with the added advantage of containing valuable links back to your own site.

Of course, it’s important to ensure that you select sites which are relevant to your business niche, since a scattergun approach can risk not only alienating those you contact, but adversely impact your SEO strategy. However, if you prepare top-quality content and farm it out to the sites most appropriate and receptive to a mutually beneficial relationship, you’ll find that guest posting is hugely rewarding in the current climate.

Social media

Last but certainly not least, a solid social media presence is absolutely instrumental in establishing your brand as one to be trusted. That’s because a sizable percentage of internet users spend the majority of their time online on sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, so aligning your off-page SEO strategies with your social media activity is a sure-fire way of tapping into those markets and boosting your DA in the process.

There are a variety of ways in which you can improve your social media presence, including creating a positive initial impression and fingering the pulse of the latest in digital trends to stay on point with your target audience. Of course, this can all be made easier if you outsource the entire process to a specialized third party, but however you plot your off-page SEO plan of attack, you should ensure it’s coordinated, professional and characterized by quality over quantity.

