How to Bet on US Open 2022 | Texas Sports Betting Sites

The 122nd US Open tees off on Thursday morning in Brookline, Massachusetts, as Jon Rahm looks to defend his title in the wake of a resurgence from Rory McIlroy who is aiming for a first major trophy in eight years.
- 🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022
- 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
- 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm
- 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 6:43 am ET
- 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network
- ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts
- 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500
US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022
|US Open Golfers
|US Open 2022 Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1500
|Jon Rahm
|+1500
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
|Will Zalatoris
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+2800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3000
|Shane Lowry
|+3000
|Collin Morikawa
|+3300
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Dustin Johnson
|+4500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4500
|Max Homa
|+3000
|Brooks Koepka
|+3000
|Daniel Berger
|+3000
|Billy Horschel
|+3000
|Corey Conners
|+3000
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for US Open 2022
BetOnline have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to use, with various different markets across almost every sport you can think of.
BetOnline has some fantastic odds to claim on one of golf’s biggest majors – whether you are backing Rory McIlroy to build on his back-to-back wins at the Canadian Open or Justin Thomas to make it a second major of 2022, use our guide listed above to sign up to BetOnline.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum State_X Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 US Open
BetUS have an extensive sportsbook for new customers to make use of, with an array of markets across various different sports.
Ready for this weekend’s action, BetUS have some fantastic prices for the US Open, so whether you are backing Jon Rahm to go back-to-back, or Rory McIlroy to make it a first major in eight years, use our guide listed above to sign up to BetUS.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum State_X Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- State_Code_X Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on US Open 2022
MyBookie has one of the best Sportsbook’s out there, with thousands of markets to choose from and the welcome bonus afford customers to explore these endlessly.
If you have an inkling as to who will prevail victorious in this year’s US Open between the most elite golfers on the planet, then follow the steps above to get set up with MyBookie.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum State_X Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- State_Code_X Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions
- Rory McIlroy to win @ +1000 with BetOnline
- Patrick Cantlay to win @ +2300 with BetOnline
- Matthew Fitzpatrick to win @ +2700 with BetOnline