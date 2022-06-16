How to Bet on US Open 2022 | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Published Thursday, Jun. 16, 2022

The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts plays host to the US Open in the 122nd iteration of the historic tournament, and we are taking a look ahead by offering a betting guide for North Carolina residents who fancy a punt of the golf this week.

How to Bet on US Open 2022 in North Carolina

The Top North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for US Open 2022

 

Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports for Free
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
$500 in Free Sports Bets
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
$750 Bitcoin Sports Betting Offer
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now

 

North Carolina US Open Betting Guide – How to Watch US Open 2022 in North Carolina

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022
  • 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
  • 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm
  • 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 6:43 am ET
  • 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network
  • Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts
  • 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500

 

US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022

What a prospect we have ahead of the next four days.

While in-form Rory McIlroy will be hoping to bring an end to an eight-year majors drought, he will face stiff competition from the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and reining champion Jon Rahm who all enter this fixture in equally fine form.

US Open Golfers US Open 2022 Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +1100 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1200 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1500 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2500 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +2800 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2800 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +2800 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +3000 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3300 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +3500 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +3500 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +3500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +4000 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +4000 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +4500 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +3000 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +3000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +3000 BetOnline logo
Billy Horschel +3000 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +3000 BetOnline logo

 

The Best Golf Betting Sites in North Carolina for US Open 2022 | US Open Betting Sites

Take a look below to find what we think are some of the betting sites around in preparation for the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline.

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for US Open 2022

Be sure to make use of BetOnline’s welcome offer if you are yet to sign up to their platform.

New users will be able to take advantage of their 50% bonus up to $1000, therefore maximising your profits for the US Open this week.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum North Carolina Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to receive $1,000 in bonus cash as well as two free US Open bets at BetOnline.

Get Free US Open Bets at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 US Open

Second on the list, we have BetUS – it is absolutely a no-brainer to register with this superb bookmaker ahead of the next four days of golf. It can be used anywhere across their vast sportsbook, with thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus amounting to $2,500
  • Awarded in free bets.

To redeem up to $2,500 in free bets ready for the US Open 2022, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on US Open 2022

Lastly, we have stumbled upon a fantastic offer from MyBookie where new customers can try their hand at both sports betting as well as on their virtual casino with a $10 chip.

See below for further details.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook bonus awarded in free bets.

To claim up to $1000 in free bets for US Open 2022, click the button below

Join MyBookie Now

 

US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

Rory McIlroy will be favourite heading into Thursday morning’s tee-off. The Irishman has enjoyed a fruitful few months, most recently retaining his Canadian Open title and enters this week in the best form for over eight years.

Elsewhere, we think Will Zalatoris presents fantastic value at +2800. He is playing just his eighth major but has two runners-up and three other top-10s in the game’s biggest tournament.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

 

 


