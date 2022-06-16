How to Bet on US Open 2022 | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites
The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts plays host to the US Open in the 122nd iteration of the historic tournament, and we are taking a look ahead by offering a betting guide for North Carolina residents who fancy a punt of the golf this week.
How to Bet on US Open 2022 in North Carolina
The Top North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for US Open 2022
North Carolina US Open Betting Guide – How to Watch US Open 2022 in North Carolina
- 🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022
- 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
- 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm
- 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 6:43 am ET
- 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network
- ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts
- 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500
US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022
What a prospect we have ahead of the next four days.
While in-form Rory McIlroy will be hoping to bring an end to an eight-year majors drought, he will face stiff competition from the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and reining champion Jon Rahm who all enter this fixture in equally fine form.
|US Open Golfers
|US Open 2022 Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1500
|Jon Rahm
|+1500
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
|Will Zalatoris
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+2800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3000
|Shane Lowry
|+3000
|Collin Morikawa
|+3300
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Dustin Johnson
|+4500
|Max Homa
|+3000
|Brooks Koepka
|+3000
|Daniel Berger
|+3000
|Billy Horschel
|+3000
|Corey Conners
|+3000
The Best Golf Betting Sites in North Carolina for US Open 2022 | US Open Betting Sites
Take a look below to find what we think are some of the betting sites around in preparation for the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline.
US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions
- Rory McIlroy @ +1100 on BetOnline
- Will Zalatoris @ +2800 on BetOnline
Rory McIlroy will be favourite heading into Thursday morning’s tee-off. The Irishman has enjoyed a fruitful few months, most recently retaining his Canadian Open title and enters this week in the best form for over eight years.
Elsewhere, we think Will Zalatoris presents fantastic value at +2800. He is playing just his eighth major but has two runners-up and three other top-10s in the game’s biggest tournament.