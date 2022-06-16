How to Bet on US Open 2022 | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts plays host to the US Open in the 122nd iteration of the historic tournament, and we are taking a look ahead by offering a betting guide for North Carolina residents who fancy a punt of the golf this week.

How to Bet on US Open 2022 in North Carolina

The Top North Carolina Sports Betting Sites for US Open 2022

North Carolina US Open Betting Guide – How to Watch US Open 2022 in North Carolina

🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022

US Open 2022 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 6:43 am ET

6:43 am ET 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000

$12,500,000 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network

NBC | USA Network ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts

The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500

US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022

What a prospect we have ahead of the next four days.

While in-form Rory McIlroy will be hoping to bring an end to an eight-year majors drought, he will face stiff competition from the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and reining champion Jon Rahm who all enter this fixture in equally fine form.

US Open Golfers US Open 2022 Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1500 Jon Rahm +1500 Cameron Smith +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Collin Morikawa +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000 Dustin Johnson +4500 Max Homa +3000 Brooks Koepka +3000 Daniel Berger +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Corey Conners +3000

The Best Golf Betting Sites in North Carolina for US Open 2022 | US Open Betting Sites

Take a look below to find what we think are some of the betting sites around in preparation for the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline.

US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

Rory McIlroy will be favourite heading into Thursday morning’s tee-off. The Irishman has enjoyed a fruitful few months, most recently retaining his Canadian Open title and enters this week in the best form for over eight years.

Elsewhere, we think Will Zalatoris presents fantastic value at +2800. He is playing just his eighth major but has two runners-up and three other top-10s in the game’s biggest tournament.

