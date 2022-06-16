How to Bet on US Open 2022 | Florida Sports Betting Guide

The 122nd US Open tees off on Thursday morning in Brookline, Massachusetts, as Jon Rahm looks to defend his title in the wake of a resurgence from Rory McIlroy who is aiming for a first major trophy in eight years.

How to Bet on US Open 2022 in Florida

The Top Florida Sports Betting Sites for US Open 2022

Florida US Open Betting Guide — How to Watch US Open 2022 in Florida

🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022

US Open 2022 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 6:43 am ET

6:43 am ET 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000

$12,500,000 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network

NBC | USA Network ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts

The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500

US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022

US Open Golfers US Open 2022 Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1500 Jon Rahm +1500 Cameron Smith +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Collin Morikawa +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000 Dustin Johnson +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Max Homa +3000 Brooks Koepka +3000 Daniel Berger +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Corey Conners +3000

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Florida for US Open 2022 | US Open Betting Sites

US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

