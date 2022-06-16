How to Bet on US Open 2022 | Arizona Sports Betting Sites

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Jun. 16, 2022, 9:34 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising inquiries: [email protected]

The US Open returns for its 122nd edition in Massachusetts this week, and below we have put together a comprehensive betting guide for those residing in Arizona.

How to Bet on US Open 2022 in Arizona

The Top Arizona Sports Betting Sites for US Open 2022

 

Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports for Free
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
$500 in Free Sports Bets
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now
$750 Bitcoin Sports Betting Offer
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Now

 

Arizona US Open Betting Guide – How to Watch US Open 2022 in Arizona

  • 🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022
  • 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
  • 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm
  • 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 4:43 am MST
  • 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network
  • Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts
  • 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500

 

US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022

See below for the latest odds on BetOnline, with in-form Rory McIlroy, current holder Jon Rahm and world number one Scottie Scheffler all fancied for this year’s championship.

US Open Golfers US Open 2022 Odds Play
Rory McIlroy +1100 BetOnline logo
Justin Thomas +1200 BetOnline logo
Scottie Scheffler +1500 BetOnline logo
Jon Rahm +1500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Smith +2200 BetOnline logo
Xander Schauffele +2200 BetOnline logo
Patrick Cantlay +2500 BetOnline logo
Jordan Spieth +2800 BetOnline logo
Will Zalatoris +2800 BetOnline logo
Sam Burns +2800 BetOnline logo
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 BetOnline logo
Shane Lowry +3000 BetOnline logo
Collin Morikawa +3300 BetOnline logo
Viktor Hovland +3500 BetOnline logo
Joaquin Niemann +3500 BetOnline logo
Tony Finau +3500 BetOnline logo
Cameron Young +4000 BetOnline logo
Sungjae Im +4000 BetOnline logo
Dustin Johnson +4500 BetOnline logo
Max Homa +3000 BetOnline logo
Brooks Koepka +3000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Berger +3000 BetOnline logo
Billy Horschel +3000 BetOnline logo
Corey Conners +3000 BetOnline logo

 

The Best Golf Betting Sites in Arizona for US Open 2022 | US Open Betting Sites

Check out our list of some of the best betting site for Arizonians along with their eye-catching welcome offers.

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for US Open 2022

New users will be able to take advantage of BetOnline’s 50% bonus up to $1000, therefore making your money go that little bit further this week if you are looking to bet on the US Open

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Arizona Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Follow below to claim $1,000 in bonus cash as well as two free US Open bets at BetOnline.

Get Free US Open Bets at BetOnline

BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 US Open

BetUS are worth checking out ahead of the golf this week – new customers will be able to claim a 10% cash bonus up to a whopping $2,500. What are you waiting for!

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Bonus amounting to $2,500
  • Awarded in free bets.

$2,500 in free bets ready for the US Open 2022 – see below for the link

Join BetUS Now

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on US Open 2022

Not only will new customers have the opportunity to claim a first deposit bonus up to $1000 on MyBookie, they are also dishing out $10 in casino chips!

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum bonus of $1,000
  • Awarded in free bets.

To claim up to $1000 in free bets for US Open 2022, click the button below

Join MyBookie Now

 

US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

Rory McIlroy is currently favoured by bookmakers and enters this tournament in spectacular form, registering four top eight finishes in his last five starts.

Elsewhere, world number one Scottie Scheffler will be looking to claim his second major of the year. While he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, he has won four titles already in 2022.

Get Free Bets at BetOnline

 


%d bloggers like this: