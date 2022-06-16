How to Bet on US Open 2022 | Arizona Sports Betting Sites

The US Open returns for its 122nd edition in Massachusetts this week, and below we have put together a comprehensive betting guide for those residing in Arizona.

🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022

US Open 2022 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 4:43 am MST

4:43 am MST 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000

$12,500,000 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network

NBC | USA Network ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts

The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500

US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022

See below for the latest odds on BetOnline, with in-form Rory McIlroy, current holder Jon Rahm and world number one Scottie Scheffler all fancied for this year’s championship.

US Open Golfers US Open 2022 Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1500 Jon Rahm +1500 Cameron Smith +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Collin Morikawa +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000 Dustin Johnson +4500 Max Homa +3000 Brooks Koepka +3000 Daniel Berger +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Corey Conners +3000

US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions

Rory McIlroy is currently favoured by bookmakers and enters this tournament in spectacular form, registering four top eight finishes in his last five starts.

Elsewhere, world number one Scottie Scheffler will be looking to claim his second major of the year. While he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, he has won four titles already in 2022.

