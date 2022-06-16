How to Bet on US Open 2022 | Arizona Sports Betting Sites
The US Open returns for its 122nd edition in Massachusetts this week, and below we have put together a comprehensive betting guide for those residing in Arizona.
How to Bet on US Open 2022 in Arizona
The Top Arizona Sports Betting Sites for US Open 2022
Arizona US Open Betting Guide – How to Watch US Open 2022 in Arizona
- 🏌 PGA Tour Tournament: US Open 2022
- 📅 US Open 2022 Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
- 🏆 US Open 2021 Winner: Jon Rahm
- 🕙 US Open Tee Times Start: 4:43 am MST
- 💰 US Open 2022 Purse: $12,500,000
- 📺 TV Channel: NBC | USA Network
- ⛳ Golf Course: The Country Club | Brookline, Massachusetts
- 🎲 US Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1100 | Justin Thomas +1200 | Scottie Scheffler +1500
US Open 2022 Odds | Odds to Win US Open 2022
See below for the latest odds on BetOnline, with in-form Rory McIlroy, current holder Jon Rahm and world number one Scottie Scheffler all fancied for this year’s championship.
|US Open Golfers
|US Open 2022 Odds
|Play
|Rory McIlroy
|+1100
|Justin Thomas
|+1200
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1500
|Jon Rahm
|+1500
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2500
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
|Will Zalatoris
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+2800
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3000
|Shane Lowry
|+3000
|Collin Morikawa
|+3300
|Viktor Hovland
|+3500
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|Tony Finau
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+4000
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Dustin Johnson
|+4500
|Max Homa
|+3000
|Brooks Koepka
|+3000
|Daniel Berger
|+3000
|Billy Horschel
|+3000
|Corey Conners
|+3000
The Best Golf Betting Sites in Arizona for US Open 2022 | US Open Betting Sites
Check out our list of some of the best betting site for Arizonians along with their eye-catching welcome offers.
US Open 2022 Picks and Predictions
- Rory McIlroy @ +1100 on BetOnline
- Scottie Scheffler @ +1500 on BetOnline
Rory McIlroy is currently favoured by bookmakers and enters this tournament in spectacular form, registering four top eight finishes in his last five starts.
Elsewhere, world number one Scottie Scheffler will be looking to claim his second major of the year. While he missed the cut at the PGA Championship, he has won four titles already in 2022.