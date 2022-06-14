How to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals | Canada Sports Betting Sites

In Canada, sports betting is legal now and hockey fans can take advantage of a wide variety of NHL betting offers for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. The top online sportsbooks are giving away free bets and Canada sports betting offers on your first deposit. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Canada and get up to $5,750 in free NHL betting offers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will travel to the Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 11 for game one of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals against the Colorado Avalanche. While the Avalanche swept the last Canadian team in the postseason, hockey fans can still back up their favorite players at the NHL betting sites.

Despite winning the Stanley Cup for the past two years, the Lightning is underdogs in the series. Scroll down below for the best Stanley Cup odds, NHL betting odds, and free bets.

How to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Canada

Now that the Canada sports betting market is taking bets for the Stanley Cup Finals, hockey fans can take advantage of free bets for the Lightning vs Avalanche series.

Canadians can boost their bankroll and bet on Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals for free at the top online sportsbooks.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Canada.

Click here to get your free bets and NHL betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your hockey betting bonus in free bets Place your free Stanley Cup Finals bets at the best Canada sports betting sites

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The best Canada sportsbooks are giving away free NHL betting offers for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

Hockey fans don’t have to break the bank to back their favorite player on the ice by betting at the best NHL betting sites.

Check out the list below for the best Canada sports betting offers available for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

Canada Hockey Betting Guide — How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in Canada

🏒 Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning 📅 Stanley Cup Finals Date: Wednesday, June 15

Wednesday, June 15 🕙 When is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 🏆 Stanley Cup 2021 Winner: Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning 📺 TV Channel: CBC | Sportsnet

CBC | Sportsnet 🎲 Stanley Cup Finals Odds: Colorado Avalanche -175 | Tampa Bay Lightning +155

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

After sweeping the Edmonton Oilers, the Colorado Avalanche has plenty of rest to recharge before the Stanley Cup Finals. While they look to snap their 21-year Stanley Cup drought, the team hasn’t played since June 6th which may be trouble for Tampa Bay.

The Colorado Avalanche has one of the most explosive offenses in the league averaging 4.6 goals a game with a 31.1 power-play percentage. They currently sit as favorites heading into Wednesday’s game to win the Stanley Cup with -175 odds to win.

In the postseason, the Lightning has made many mistakes and will need to stay disciplined against the Avalanche to save any thoughts for a three-peat. However, Tampa Bay has had its fair share of upsets, pulling off two in the 2022 playoffs. Their veterans, Steven Stamkos, Ondrej Palat, and Nikita Kucherov have combined for four game-winning goals.

The Lightning came back in a 3-2 series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round and finished off the New York Rangers in 6 after falling 2-0 in the series. They head into the Stanley Cup Finals as underdogs to complete the three-peat at +155 odds.

Check out the list below for a breakdown of the Stanley Cup Finals odds from BetOnline, one of the top Canada sports betting sites.



Stanley Cup Finals Teams Stanley Cup Finals Odds Colorado Avalanche -175 Tampa Bay Lightning +155 +155

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

The Avalanche has the home-ice advantage and will be favored at the top Canada sportsbooks at -158 odds to win on the moneyline.

While the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions, Tampa Bay have +143 odds to win the first game of the season on the road.

Colorado is one of the league’s best offenses and the goals set for Game 1 sit at 6, with the over-favored at -115 odds.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Avalanche vs Lightning odds for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.



The Best Canada Hockey Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The top NHL betting sites are offering free bets and betting offers for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals in Canada. Hockey fans looking to cash in can boost their bankroll and turn their NHL knowledge into hard-cold cash at the top online sportsbooks.

While the top Canada sports betting sites have competitive odds, hockey fans can find a wide variety of game and player props for the Lightning vs Avalanche series.

Below, we’ll go over the best NHL betting sites and where to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Canada.



Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

After being the only one to score in game six against the Rangers, Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with nine goals. While the Avalanche has a high-scoring offense, the Lightning will need to rely on their stars Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat, and Stamkos.

Palat hit two game-winners against the Rangers and is the second-highest point scorer on the team. The Lightning will need to capitalize on the power plays with 14 goals on the powerplay this postseason.

To win the series, the Lightning has to play disciplined and stay out of the box. While their championship-caliber team has rallied back two times so far in the playoffs, they will need to play smarter against one of the league’s best offenses.

Take the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

Claim your free Stanley Cup bets at BetOnline, one of the best Canada sports betting sites.

Like this: Like Loading...