How to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals | Florida Sports Betting Sites

While Florida sports betting is still not recognized as state law, betting on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals in Florida is still very possible. In this article, we’ll show residents how to bet on the NHL in Florida and claim free bets ahead of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

The 2022 Stanley Cup finals get underway this week with the Colorado Avalanche hosting the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a seven-game series that gets started this Wednesday, from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are the betting underdogs in the series, but come in as two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and have made it back to the Stanley Cup finals once again, despite being counted out by most pundits and observers.

The Colorado Avalanche are the betting favorites to win their first Stanley Cup since 2001. The Avs opened the playoffs as the betting favorites, and have delivered on expectations up until this point. The Avalanche will hold home-ice advantage in this series, having finished the regular season with the better record of the two teams.

The Stanley Cup playoffs will be televised on ABC for the first time since 2004, with streaming of the games available on ESPN+.

Florida sports betting fans can bet on the Stanley Cup Finals this week while cashing in on great betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the sunshine state. To learn more about how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for Florida residents looking to wager on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

How to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals

Florida sports betting is still not recognized as state law, despite being widely popular. Nevertheless, betting on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida is still very possible, with just a few extra added steps needed along the way.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your betting bonus for the Stanley Cup Finals Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the Stanley Cup Finals Place your free bets on the Stanley Cup Finals in Florida

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished the regular season in third place in the Atlantic division with 110 points and a 52-23-8 record. The Lightning opened the playoffs as underdogs in their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs but managed to defeat the Leafs in seven games with back-to-back wins in the last two games of the series.

The Lightning then faced off against their state rivals the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs and managed to sweep the President Trophy winners in four straight games. The Bolts then faced off against the New York Rangers, defeating the Rangers in six games despite going down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Lightning join the (76-80) Montreal Canadiens and the (80-84) New York Islanders as becoming just the third team in NHL history to have won seven or more straight playoff series. With this year’s Stanley Cup finals appearance, the Lightning becomes the first team since the (83-85) Edmonton Oilers to advance to the Stanley Cup finals in three consecutive seasons and will look to become the first team to win three straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders did it in 1982.

As for Colorado, the Avalanche finished the season with the best record in the NHL’s western conference, finishing the year with 119 points and a 56-19-7 regular-season record. The Avalanche opened their playoff run as the +325 betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup, and have held up to their expectations across each series in the lead-up to this year’s Stanley Cup finals.

The Avalanche haven’t trailed in a series at any point in these playoffs, with a series sweep of the Nashville Predators, a 4-2 series win over the St. Louis Blues, and another series sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

Colorado comes in as the betting favorites to win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, having won the cup in each of their last two appearances.

For full betting odds on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 Stanley Cup

Series Odds BetOnline

Free Play Colorado Avalanche -175 Tampa Bay Lightning +155

Florida sports betting fans can bet on the Tampa Bay Lightning or Colorado Avalanche in a number of different NHL betting markets. If you’re brand new to NHL betting in Florida or don’t know much about hockey in general, don’t sweat, we’ve got you covered.

Stanley Cup Finals Predictions | Expert Picks for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

The Colorado Avalanche come in as the betting favorites in this year’s Stanley Cup final, holding the home-ice advantage in the series. Home ice is typically a major factor in playoff hockey, but it is even more of a factor when the Avalanche hold this advantage.

Denver is called the ‘Mile High City’ for a reason, with the city’s elevation actually sitting at about a mile high. With this, adjusting to that altitude has historically caused trouble for visitors and has been known in all major team sports to have an effect on the visiting team.

It takes about three days for the effects of the change in altitude to wear off, and with the Lightning likely arriving early in Denver for their game one match-up on Wednesday, the altitude advantage may not become a factor until a game 5 or a potential game 7 at Ball Arena.

The Lightning opened up the playoffs as betting underdogs against the Toronto Maple Leafs and started the playoffs as 11-1 long shots to pull off the three-peat as defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Lightning managed to overcome adversity in the first round of their playoff run, defeating the Leafs in seven games after falling down 3-2 in the series. The Lightning went on to sweep the President trophy winners and state rival Florida Panthers in four straight games, once again coming through as the betting underdogs.

The Lightning were the betting favorites in their eastern conference finals series against the New York Rangers but quickly became the underdogs after falling down 0-2 in the series. The Bolts bounced back with four straight wins, and have now beat out the expectations in each of their three series in the lead-up to their third straight Stanley Cup finals.

With the Tampa Bay Lightning managing to exceed their expectations numerous times during this playoff run, it is incredibly hard to bet against a team with this much playoff experience headed into their third straight finals. The Colorado Avalanche are likely the best team in hockey in 2022, but they may lack that extra bit of high-level Stanley Cup experience to be able to pull through against a Lightning team, that undoubtedly plays better when the chips are stacked against them.

With this in mind, at the current odds of +155, the Tampa Bay Lightning are the best bet for this year’s 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

