How to Bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
The Pittsburgh Steelers look to turn over a new leaf following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.
Without Big Ben, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers will look to rebound in the AFC North with the former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Tribusky.
With Week 1 kicking off on Sunday, the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites are offering free bets for the Steelers during the 2022 NFL season.
Steelers fans looking to back their team can cash in on up to $6,000 in NFL betting offers during the regular season.
Scroll down to learn how to bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania and take advantage of free NFL bets all season long.
The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites for the Pittsburgh Steelers
At the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites, football fans can place their bets online and turn their NFL knowledge into cold, hard cash.
To celebrate the return of football, the top sportsbooks in Pennsylvania are offering free bets and bonus cash for the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
Scroll down to learn more about the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 NFL season.
How to Bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania
It’s never been easier to bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania. The best NFL betting sites are offering free bets to football fans all season long.
Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania.
- Click here to claim your football betting offers for Pittsburgh Steelers
- Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at Bovada
- Claim up to $750 in free bets for the 2022 NFL regular season
- Place your free bets on Pittsburgh Steelers games at Bovada
How to Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania
- 🏈NFL Week 1: Sunday, September 11, 2022
- 📅 Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals
- ⏰Pittsburgh Steelers Game Time:1:00 p.m. ET
- 🏟️Venue: Paycor Stadium
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers Odds
The Pittsburgh Steelers look to take on the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1.
Despite drafting rookie Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ are set on starting Mitchell Trubisky under center on Sunday.
While the Bengals look to recover from losing the 2021 Super Bowl, the best US sports betting sites still have them as 6.5 favorites over Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the Steelers enter Week 1 with +230 odds to win on the moneyline.
Check out the chart below for the Steelers vs Bengals odds at EveryGame, one of the best offshore sports betting sites.
|Bet
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Play
|Moneyline
|+230
|-275
|Point Spread
|+6.5 (-115)
|-6.5 (-105)
|Total Points
|Over 44 (-110)
|Under 44 (-110)
Super Bowl Odds
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season begins this week and football fans can bet on their favorite team at the best US sports betting sites.
Ahead of Week 1, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +500. Led by NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills have a high-flying offense and appear poised for another great year.
Meanwhile, Tom Brady came out of retirement for unfinished business with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After picking up Julio Jones a few weeks ago, the Buccaneers have moved up the board with +750 Super Bowl odds.
Next up, the Kansas City Chiefs sit at +900 odds.
Check out the table below for the Super Bowl odds from EveryGame, one of Pennsylvania’s best NFL betting sites.
|NFL Teams
|Super Bowl Odds
|Play
|Buffalo Bills
|+500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+750
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+900
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1200
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1400
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1400
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2200
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|Miami Dolphins
|+2800
|New Orleans Saints
|+3300
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|Cleveland Browns
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|Washington Commanders
|+6600
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+8000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+12500
|Detroit Lions
|+12500
|Seattle Seahawks
|+15000
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+20000
|Houston Texans
|+25000
The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites for the Pittsburgh Steelers
The 2022 NFL season is about to begin and football fans can get in on the action by claiming free bets at the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites.
With the NFL season kicking off this weekend, football fans also have a chance to cash in free-to-enter contests for cash prizes.
Scroll down below for the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites for the 2022 NFL season.
NFL Week 1 Picks and Predictions
The Super Bowl hangover might be nothing more than a myth but the Bengals will still have something to prove in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Steelers.
On the other hand, the Steelers are looking toward the future are electing to start Mitchell Triusky over first round pick Kenny Pickett.
The Steelers are projected to finish last in the AFC North, which is expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in the league once again this year.
However, it’s hard to count out Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as the Steelers’ head coach.
While the Steelers lost veteran quarterback Big Ben to retirement, the Steelers’ offense could change for the better.
Despite his reputation as a below-average player, Tribusky has also had plenty of success under center, going 29-21 as an NFL starting quarterback during his time in Chicago.
In Pittsburgh, Tribusky will be surrounded by better offensive talent, including emerging rookie WR George Pickens. Donate Johnson, Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth will also prove to be upgrades over the weapons that he was working with in Chicago.
With a strong defense and an underrated offense, look for Pittsburgh to keep this game close.
Take the Steelers to cover the spread against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.