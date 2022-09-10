How to Bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites

Johan Wallman
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

How to Bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites

The Pittsburgh Steelers look to turn over a new leaf following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Without Big Ben, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers will look to rebound in the AFC North with the former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Tribusky.

With Week 1 kicking off on Sunday, the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites are offering free bets for the Steelers during the 2022 NFL season.

Steelers fans looking to back their team can cash in on up to $6,000 in NFL betting offers during the regular season.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania and take advantage of free NFL bets all season long.

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites for the Pittsburgh Steelers

At the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites, football fans can place their bets online and turn their NFL knowledge into cold, hard cash.

To celebrate the return of football, the top sportsbooks in Pennsylvania are offering free bets and bonus cash for the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Scroll down to learn more about the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 NFL season.

Sites
Highlights
Register

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
$750 NFL Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

How to Bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania

It’s never been easier to bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania. The best NFL betting sites are offering free bets to football fans all season long.

Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania.

  1. Click here to claim your football betting offers for Pittsburgh Steelers
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at Bovada
  3. Claim up to $750 in free bets for the 2022 NFL regular season
  4. Place your free bets on Pittsburgh Steelers games at Bovada

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania

  • 🏈NFL Week 1: Sunday, September 11, 2022
  • 📅 Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals
  • ⏰Pittsburgh Steelers Game Time:1:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟️Venue: Paycor Stadium
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

The Pittsburgh Steelers look to take on the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1.

Despite drafting rookie Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ are set on starting Mitchell Trubisky under center on Sunday.

While the Bengals look to recover from losing the 2021 Super Bowl, the best US sports betting sites still have them as 6.5 favorites over Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the Steelers enter Week 1 with +230 odds to win on the moneyline.

Check out the chart below for the Steelers vs Bengals odds at EveryGame, one of the best offshore sports betting sites.

Bet Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals Play
Moneyline +230 -275 EveryGame logo
Point Spread +6.5 (-115) -6.5 (-105) EveryGame logo
Total Points Over 44 (-110) Under 44 (-110) EveryGame logo

Super Bowl Odds

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season begins this week and football fans can bet on their favorite team at the best US sports betting sites.

Ahead of Week 1, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +500. Led by NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills have a high-flying offense and appear poised for another great year.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady came out of retirement for unfinished business with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After picking up Julio Jones a few weeks ago, the Buccaneers have moved up the board with +750 Super Bowl odds.

Next up, the Kansas City Chiefs sit at +900 odds.

Check out the table below for the Super Bowl odds from EveryGame, one of Pennsylvania’s best NFL betting sites.

NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play
Buffalo Bills +500 Everygame Logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750 Everygame Logo
Kansas City Chiefs +900 Everygame Logo
Los Angeles Chargers +1200 Everygame Logo
Green Bay Packers +1200 Everygame Logo
Los Angeles Rams +1400 Everygame Logo
San Francisco 49ers +1400 Everygame Logo
Denver Broncos +1600 Everygame Logo
Cincinnati Bengals +2000 Everygame Logo
Dallas Cowboys +2200 Everygame Logo
Baltimore Ravens +2200 Everygame Logo
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 Everygame Logo
Indianapolis Colts +2500 Everygame Logo
Miami Dolphins +2800 Everygame Logo
New Orleans Saints +3300 Everygame Logo
Las Vegas Raiders +3300 Everygame Logo
Tennessee Titans +4000 Everygame Logo
Arizona Cardinals +4000 Everygame Logo
Cleveland Browns +4000 Everygame Logo
Minnesota Vikings +4000 Everygame Logo
New England Patriots +5000 Everygame Logo
Washington Commanders +6600 Everygame Logo
Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 Everygame Logo
Carolina Panthers +10000 Everygame Logo
New York Giants +10000 Everygame Logo
Jacksonville Jaguars +12500 Everygame Logo
Detroit Lions +12500 Everygame Logo
Seattle Seahawks +15000 Everygame Logo
Chicago Bears +15000 Everygame Logo
New York Jets +15000 Everygame Logo
Atlanta Falcons +20000 Everygame Logo
Houston Texans +25000 Everygame Logo

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites for the Pittsburgh Steelers

The 2022 NFL season is about to begin and football fans can get in on the action by claiming free bets at the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites.

With the NFL season kicking off this weekend, football fans also have a chance to cash in free-to-enter contests for cash prizes.

Scroll down below for the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites for the 2022 NFL season.

1. Bovada- $750 in Pennsylvania Sports Betting Offers for the Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites for the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL fans can boost their bankroll with free bets and learn how to bet on the Steelers in Pennsylvania for free.

🏆 Founded 2011
⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
✅ Recommended For Best NFL Betting Props in Pennsylvania
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the most trusted Pennsylvania sports betting sites, Bovada offers more Pittsburgh Steelers props than any other online sportsbook.

At Bovada, NFL fans can cash in on up to $750 in free bets during the NFL season.

With competitive NFL betting lines and the best prop bets in Pennsylvania, fans have plenty of reasons to bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers with Bovada.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $10
  • 5x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free Pennsylvania sports betting offers for the 2022 NFL season at Bovada below.

Join Bovada Now

2. EveryGame – $750 Sportsbook Offer for Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania

one of the best NFL betting sites, EveryGame is offering free bets for the Steelers this weekend. Pittsburgh Steelers fans can sign up to the online sportsbook and learn how to bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pennsylvania

🏆 Founded 1983
⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750
✅ Recommended For The Best NFL Odds In Pennsylvania
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Unlike most top sportsbooks, EveryGame rewards members even after their first deposit.

New sports bettors can claim a 100 percent sign up bonus on their first three deposits worth up to $750.

With the NFL season set to kick off, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can also claim four free bets worth up to $100 each.

EveryGame also is also giving away a free trip to the Super Bowl and offers weekly free-to-enter NFL pools, allowing bettors of all experience levels to get in on the action.

Click below to sign up to EveryGame and claim your free bets and bonus cash.

EveryGame Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • 4 Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • PA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free football betting offers for the NFL at EveryGame below.

Join EveryGameNow

3. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NFL Regular Season

The best Pennsylvania sports betting sites are offering free bets and NFL betting offers for the Steelers' first game of the season against division rivals Cincinnati Bengals

🏆 Founded 2004
⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
✅ Recommended For Free NFL Bets in Pennsylvania
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For football fans looking to win big in the NFL during the regular season, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top Pennsylvania sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the NFL, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can cash in on up to $1,000 in free NFL betting offers this weekend.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Pennsylvania Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

To get your free Pittsburgh Steelers bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.

Get Free NFL Bets at BetOnline

NFL Week 1 Picks and Predictions

The Super Bowl hangover might be nothing more than a myth but the Bengals will still have something to prove in Sunday afternoon’s game against the Steelers.

On the other hand, the Steelers are looking toward the future are electing to start Mitchell Triusky over first round pick Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers are projected to finish last in the AFC North, which is expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in the league once again this year.

However, it’s hard to count out Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as the Steelers’ head coach.

While the Steelers lost veteran quarterback Big Ben to retirement, the Steelers’ offense could change for the better.

Despite his reputation as a below-average player, Tribusky has also had plenty of success under center, going 29-21 as an NFL starting quarterback during his time in Chicago.

In Pittsburgh, Tribusky will be surrounded by better offensive talent, including emerging rookie WR George Pickens. Donate Johnson, Chase Claypool and tight end Pat Freiermuth will also prove to be upgrades over the weapons that he was working with in Chicago.

With a strong defense and an underrated offense, look for Pittsburgh to keep this game close.

Take the Steelers to cover the spread against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

Get Free NFL Bets at EveryGame

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


Johan Wallman