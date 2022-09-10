How to Bet on the New York Giants in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites

After posting a 4-13 record last season, the Giants completely gutted their front office and coaching staff heading into the 2022 NFL season. Instead of making changes to the roster, the Giants made changes from the ground up, starting with the new general manager Joe Schoen and first year head coach Brian Daboll.

As a result, the Giants are projected to be one of the most improved teams in 2022.

With Week 1 set to kick off on Sunday, the best New York sports betting sites are offering free bets and huge NFL betting offers for the start of the regular season.

That means Giants fans can back their favorite teams without risking a large portion of their bankroll.

In Week 1, the Giants will begin their season on the road against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Scroll down below to learn to bet on the Giants and cash in $6,000 in NFL betting offers.

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites for the New York Giants

At the best New York sports betting sites, football fans can place their bets online and turn their NFL knowledge into cold, hard cash.

To celebrate the return of football, the top sportsbooks in New York are offering free bets and bonus cash for the New York Giants during the regular season.

Scroll down to learn more about the best New York sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 NFL season.

How to Bet on New York Giants in New York

It’s never been easier to bet on the New York Giants in New York. The best New Yoek sports betting sites are offering free bets and NFL betting offers for the Giants all season long.

NFL fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite teams for free.

Check out the instructions below to learn how to bet on the New York Giants in New York.

Click here to claim your football betting offers for New York Giants Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at Bovada Claim up to $750 for the 2022 NFL regular season Place your free bets on New York Giants games at Bovada

How to Watch the New York Giants in New York

🏈 NFL Week 1: Sunday September 11, 2022

Sunday September 11, 2022 📅 New York Giants Week 1 Game: New York Giants vs Team_B

New York Giants vs Team_B ⏰ New York Giants Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. 🏟️ Venue: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee 📺 TV Channel: Fox

New York Giants Odds

The New York Giants will be on the road to start off the 2022 NFL regular season. The Giants will travel to Nissan Stadium to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

For the 2022 NFL season, the NFC East will be playing their out of division games versus teams from the AFC South. While the AFC South is considered an easier draw, the Giants will have a tall task for their first regular season game against a playoff-caliber team in the Titans.

The Giants are heavy underdogs at +215 odds while the Titans sit at -255 odds.

Check out the table below for the best odds for the Giants vs Titans game from EveryGame, one of the best offshore sports betting sites.

Super Bowl Odds

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season begins this week and football fans can bet on their favorite team at the best US sports betting sites.

Ahead of Week 1, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +500. Led by NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills have a high-flying offense and appear poised for another great year.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady came out of retirement for unfinished business with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After picking up Julio Jones a few weeks ago, the Buccaneers have moved up the board with +750 Super Bowl odds.

Next up, the Kansas City Chiefs sit at +900 odds.

Check out the table below for the Super Bowl odds from EveryGame, one of New York’s best NFL betting sites.

NFL Teams Super Bowl Odds Play Buffalo Bills +500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750 Kansas City Chiefs +900 Los Angeles Chargers +1200 Green Bay Packers +1200 Los Angeles Rams +1400 San Francisco 49ers +1400 Denver Broncos +1600 Cincinnati Bengals +2000 Dallas Cowboys +2200 Baltimore Ravens +2200 Philadelphia Eagles +2200 Indianapolis Colts +2500 Miami Dolphins +2800 New Orleans Saints +3300 Las Vegas Raiders +3300 Tennessee Titans +4000 Arizona Cardinals +4000 Cleveland Browns +4000 Minnesota Vikings +4000 New England Patriots +5000 Washington Commanders +6600 Pittsburgh Steelers +8000 Carolina Panthers +10000 New York Giants +10000 Jacksonville Jaguars +12500 Detroit Lions +12500 Seattle Seahawks +15000 Chicago Bears +15000 New York Jets +15000 Atlanta Falcons +20000 Houston Texans +25000

The Best New York Sports Betting Site for the New York Giants

The 2022 NFL season is about to begin and football fans can get in on the action by claiming free bets at the best New York sports betting sites.

With the NFL season kicking off this weekend, football fans also have a chance to cash in free-to-enter contests for cash prizes.

Scroll down below for the best New York sports betting sites for the 2022 NFL season.

1.Bovada- $750 in New York Sports Betting Offers for the New York Giants

🏆 Founded 2011 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 75% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For Best NFL Betting Props in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

One of the most trusted New York sports betting sites, Bovada offers more New York Giants props than any other online sportsbook.

At Bovada, NFL fans can cash in on up to $750 in free bets during the NFL season.

With competitive NFL betting lines and the best prop bets in New York, fans have plenty of reasons to bet on the New York Giants with Bovada.

Bovada Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $10

5x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $750

NY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free New York sports betting offers for the 2022 NFL season at Bovada below.

2. Everygame – $750 Sportsbook Offer for New York Giants in New York

🏆 Founded 1983 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750 ✅ Recommended For The Best NFL Odds In New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Unlike most top sportsbooks, EveryGame rewards members even after their first deposit.

New sports bettors can claim a 100 percent sign up bonus on their first three deposits worth up to $750.

With the NFL season set to kick off, New York Giants fans can also claim four free bets worth up to $100 each.

EveryGame also is also giving away a free trip to the Super Bowl and offers weekly free-to-enter NFL pools, allowing bettors of all experience levels to get in on the action.

Click below to sign up to EveryGame and claim your free bets and bonus cash.

EveryGame Promo Code Terms and Conditions

4 Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $750

NY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Get your free football betting offers for the NFL at EveryGame below.

3. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for NFL Regular Season

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free NFL Bets in New York 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

For football fans looking to win big in the NFL during the regular season, BetOnline is the best place to start. One of the top New York sports betting apps, BetOnline offers three free bets for the NFL, along with a deposit bonus just for signing up.

New members at BetOnline can cash in on up to $1,000 in free NFL betting offers this weekend.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum New York Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

To get your free New York Giants bets at BetOnline, click on the button below.

NFL Week 1 Picks and Predictions

In addition to cleaning out the front office, New York revamped its offensive line during the offseason, which should help Daniel Jones take a step forward in 2022.

Jones will also have the benefit of having a healthy cast of playmakers.

New York’s offense took a major step backward last year after being ravaged by injuries at nearly every position.

However, the Giants will open Week 1 with running back Saquon Barkley in the backfield, along with healthy versions of Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay at wide receiver.

Meanwhile, the Titans have plenty of question marks of their own on offense and are dealing with the loss of their pass rushing, Harold Landry, who was injured in the final preseason game.

That should give the Giants the edge here.

Take New York to cover the spread on Sunday.