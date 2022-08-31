How to Bet on the Detroit Lions in Michigan | Best Betting Sites in Michigan
The highly anticipated NFL 2022/23 campaign is barely more a week away. It will be an additional year complete of memorable plays, extraordinary games and confidently, some cashing tickets if you tail me here. If wagering is new to you, or at least insofar as betting on football, here is the primer for betting in the great state of Michigan.
How to Bet On The Detroit Lions In Michigan
Beneath you will find a convenient tutorial for investing on the outcome of Lions contests, and new clients have an incredible introductory over from Bovada
- Click here to get bonus on betting on Detroit Lions
- Easily create an account and make a deposit
- Access your Michigan NFL betting bonus and use it immediately.
- Start making NFL and college football bets at the preeminent sports betting site for residents of Michigan.
The Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites For Lions 2022
100% deposit match up to $1,000
Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus
50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000
100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000
100% deposit match up to $500
100% crypto bonus up to $1000
Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports
50% deposit match up to $1000
How To Watch Winning Bets Lions Vs Eagles Opening Weekend
- 🏈 NFL: Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions
- 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
- ⏱Time: 1:00 p.m ET
- 🏟Venue: Ford Field, Michigan
- 📺 NFL TV Channels: Fox Network
|Team
|Pointspread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Lions
|+4 (-110)
|48.5 (-110)
|+170
|Eagles
|-4 (-110)
|48.5 (-110)
|-195
Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23
|Team
|Super Bowl LVII odds
|Buffalo Bills
|+600
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+900
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1100
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1100
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
NFC Championship Odds
|Team
|AFC Championship odds
|Buccaneers
|+375
|Rams
|+475
|Packers
|+500
|49ers
|+750
|Eagles
|+900
|Cowboys
|+1000
Lions Betting Preview
The Lions are underdogs in their inaugural contest of the 2022-23 season. For their season opener, you can get the Lions to win at +4 (-110) as tempting home underdogs.
Will Jared Goff return to his form of years ago. After releasing their backups, it looks like one-time 49er Nate Sudfeld will be the number two signal caller.
The Lions are long shots to win the NFC, much less the Super Bowl. To win the February contest, the Lions are at +12500, making them a major dark horse. For the NFC Championship they check in at +6000.
The Lions are a chic dark horse because of a series of very competitive setbacks last year. Most experts agree they were much better than their won-loss mark.
The Best Betting Sites In Michigan For Detroit Lions Betting
Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus
Bovada is our No. 1 choice for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $1000. There is great reason they are universally accepted as the top online sportsbook.
Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- 10x rollover requirement Click HERE below to get $1,000 in bonus cash
- The maximum sports betting bonus os $1,000
- NFL online sportsbook free bets will expire after 30 days
Click HERE below to get $1,000 in bonus cash
EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
Sign up immediately to EveryGame and access the most beloved mobile offshore betting site. Also make sure to take advantage of their $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.
Dating back to 1996, their longevity is rivaled by few. Their odds are among the sharpest in the world.
Open an account with Everygame and you can also
BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus
BetOnline has opening week football lines: sides, totals, moneyline, and much more.
This offer is good among all their sportsbook options from halftime lines to props to the full game bets.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x rollover requirement
- Maximum of $1,000 sports betting bonus
- Michigan sportsbook free bets expire is good for 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash. Click here to sign up to Bovada
BetUS – $2,500 In Free Bets For The Detroit Lions
Click here to sign up to Bovada