How to Bet on the Detroit Lions in Michigan | Best Betting Sites in Michigan

The highly anticipated NFL 2022/23 campaign is barely more a week away. It will be an additional year complete of memorable plays, extraordinary games and confidently, some cashing tickets if you tail me here. If wagering is new to you, or at least insofar as betting on football, here is the primer for betting in the great state of Michigan.

How to Bet On The Detroit Lions In Michigan

Beneath you will find a convenient tutorial for investing on the outcome of Lions contests, and new clients have an incredible introductory over from Bovada

  1. Click here to get bonus on betting on Detroit Lions 
  2. Easily create an account and make a deposit
  3. Access your Michigan NFL betting bonus and use it immediately.
  4. Start making NFL and college football bets at the preeminent sports betting site  for residents of Michigan.

The Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites For Lions 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register

100% deposit match up to $1,000

Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer

Up To $150 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

 

How To Watch Winning Bets Lions Vs Eagles Opening Weekend

  • 🏈 NFL: Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions
  • 📅Date: Sunday, 11th September 2022
  • Time: 1:00 p.m ET
  • 🏟Venue: Ford Field, Michigan
  • 📺 NFL TV Channels: Fox Network

Lions Vs Eagles Odds

Team Pointspread Total Moneyline Bookmaker
Lions +4 (-110) 48.5 (-110) +170 BetOnline logo
Eagles -4 (-110) 48.5 (-110) -195 BetOnline logo

Super Bowl Odds For 2022/23

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Kansas City Chiefs +1000
Los Angeles Chargers +1100
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1200

NFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds
Buccaneers +375
Rams +475
Packers +500
49ers +750
Eagles +900
Cowboys +1000

Lions Betting Preview

The Lions are underdogs in their inaugural contest of the 2022-23 season. For their season opener, you can get the Lions to win at +4 (-110) as tempting home underdogs.

Will Jared Goff return to his form of years ago. After releasing their backups, it looks like one-time 49er Nate Sudfeld will be the number two signal caller.

The Lions are long shots to win the NFC, much less the Super Bowl. To win the February contest, the Lions are at +12500, making them a major dark horse. For the NFC Championship they check in at +6000.

The Lions are a chic dark horse because of a series of very competitive setbacks last year. Most experts agree they were much better than their won-loss mark.

The Best Betting Sites In Michigan For Detroit Lions Betting

Bovada – $1000 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

Bovada is our No. 1 choice for NFL betting this season – they are the proprieties of one of the smoothest offshore betting platforms we have come across, and with a fantastic welcome bonus with a 50% match up to $1000. There is great reason they are universally accepted as the top online sportsbook.

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

Sign up immediately to EveryGame and access the most beloved mobile offshore betting site.  Also make sure to take advantage of their $150 sign-up bonus using the code INSIDERS.

Dating back to 1996, their longevity is rivaled by few. Their odds are among the sharpest in the world.

Open an account with Everygame and you can also

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

BetOnline has opening week football lines: sides, totals, moneyline, and much more.

This offer is good among all their sportsbook options from halftime lines to props to the full game bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x rollover requirement
  • Maximum of $1,000 sports betting bonus
  • Michigan sportsbook free bets expire is good for 30 days

Lions Free Bet at BetOnline

BetUS – $2,500 In Free Bets For The Detroit Lions

