How to Bet on the Carolina Panthers in NC | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites
Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers will kick off the NFL season on Sunday with a matchup at home against the Cleveland Browns.
Week 1 will give Mayfield a chance at revenge against his former team after he was traded in favor of Deshaun Watson in the offseason.
Carolina enters as slim 1.5-point favorites at home against the Browns, who will start backup QB, Jacoby Brissett, under center.
How to Watch the Carolina Panthers in North Carolina
- 🏈NFL Week 1: Sunday, September 11, 2022
- 📅 Carolina Panthers Week 1 Game: Carolina Panthers vs Cleveland Browns
- ⏰Carolina Panthers Game Time:1:00 p.m. ET.
- 🏟️Venue: Bank of America | Charlotte, North Carolina
- 📺 TV Channel: CBS
Carolina Panthers Odds
Carolina finally acquired a potential franchise quarterback to take its offense to the next level.
With former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield under center, the Panthers will look to take the NFC South by storm and make it back to the NFL Playoffs.
Despite acquiring Mayfield, the Panthers are projected to finish in third place in the NFC South and remain long shots to win the Super Bowl in 2022.
According to the top NFL betting sites, Carolina owns +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Check out the chart below for Panthers vs Brown’s odds from EveryGame, one of the best offshore sports betting sites.
|Bet
|Cleveland Browns
|Carolina Panthers
|Play
|Moneyline
|-105
|115
|Point Spread
|+1 (-115)
|-1(-105)
|Total Points
|Over 42 (-110)
|Under 42 (-110)
Super Bowl Odds
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season begins this week and football fans can bet on their favorite team at the best US sports betting sites.
Ahead of Week 1, the Buffalo Bills have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +500. Led by NFL MVP candidate Josh Allen, the Bills have a high-flying offense and appear poised for another great year.
Meanwhile, Tom Brady came out of retirement for unfinished business with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After picking up Julio Jones a few weeks ago, the Buccaneers have moved up the board with +750 Super Bowl odds.
Next up, the Kansas City Chiefs sit at +900 odds.
Check out the table below for the Super Bowl odds from EveryGame, one of North Carolina’s best NFL betting sites.
|NFL Teams
|Super Bowl Odds
|Play
|Buffalo Bills
|+500
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+750
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+900
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1200
|Green Bay Packers
|+1200
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1400
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1400
|Denver Broncos
|+1600
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2200
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|Miami Dolphins
|+2800
|New Orleans Saints
|+3300
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+3300
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|Cleveland Browns
|+4000
|Minnesota Vikings
|+4000
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|Washington Commanders
|+6600
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+8000
|Carolina Panthers
|+10000
|New York Giants
|+10000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+12500
|Detroit Lions
|+12500
|Seattle Seahawks
|+15000
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|New York Jets
|+15000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+20000
|Houston Texans
|+25000
NFL Week 1 Picks and Predictions
The Panthers will have some extra motivation heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Browns.
This will be a revenge game for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was let go by Cleveland in the offseason.
Mayfield joins a talented Carolina offense that features Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore, two of the top playmakers in the NFL.
Head coach Matt Rhule has a 10-23 record as an NFL head coach but he’s never had a competent quarterback under center during his tenure in Carolina.
With Mayfield looking to prove himself and Rhule on the hot seat, look for Carolina to open the season with a win at home over the Browns on Sunday.
Take Cleveland to cover the spread by clicking the button below.