how to bet on the buffalo bills in new york new york sports betting sites 23 09 22
Commercial

How to Bet On The Buffalo Bills in New York | New York Sports Betting Sites

Charlie Rhodes
Last updated:

Bills

The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed a fruitful start to the NFL season as expected, and you can join them by making their next game a fruitful one for yourself – read below and take a look at our comprehensive betting guide for those residing in New York.

How To Bet On The Buffalo Bills in New York

While sports betting was indeed made legal in New York this year, our pick of offshore bookmakers allow for seamless wagering from anywhere – see below for instructions for signing up with Bovada.

  1. Click here to get your betting offers for the Buffalo Bills
  2. Make a qualifying deposit upon registering
  3. Receive the New York sports betting bonus.
  4. Chose your NFL selection at the best New York sports betting site.

How To Watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

 

  • 🏈  NFL: Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, 25th September 2022
  • ⏱ Time: 2:00 p.m ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida
  • 📺  NFL TV Channels: Fox, NBC, CBS, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Odds

 

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Buffalo Bills -225 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins -195 BetOnline logo

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds For 2022

Team Super Bowl LVII odds
Buffalo Bills +450
Kansas City Chiefs +700
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +800
Philadelphia Eagles +1000
Green Bay Packers +1400

 

Buffalo Bills AFC Championship Odds

Team AFC Championship odds
Bills +250
Chiefs +375
Chargers +800
Ravens +950
Broncos +1200

 

The Best Betting Sites In New York for Buffalo Bills Betting

 

  • Bovada – No.1 Ohio Sports Betting Site
  • Everygame – $750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetOnline – $1000 In NFL Free Bets
  • BetUS –  Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets

Bovada – $750 Exclusive Welcome Bonus

Bovada Casino Online Betting

 

Bovada is right at the top of our NFL betting sites. They are home to a vast selection of football markets including individual match money lines, player prop bets and points spreads.

 

Make sure to use the code INSIDERS when you first deposit, and you can claim a free bet on Bovada for NFL Week 3. Bovada will match your initial deposit by up to 75%!

 

Bovada Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • NFL Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

 

Click Here To Get $750 in Bonuses

EveryGame – $750 Sign Up Bonus

Florida sports betting - Everygame

 

Everygame is also certainly very high on our picks given they have a fantastic desktop and mobile platform along with some fantastic options for NFL fans including individual game betting, player and future bets as well as excellent parlay building.

What’s more, Everygame’s welcome bonus includes a total free bet of $750 to use three times – one for each deposit worth $250.

 

Everygame Cleveland Browns Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.

 

Claim the Everygame Offer

BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus

apuestas UFC

 

BetOnline are also not be missed, for they are home to some of the most competitive odds for over 20 different sports, including some truly niche events.

 

The offer can be used across their vast sportsbook meaning there are thousands of markets to sink your teeth into.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

 

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash!

 

Buffalo Bills Free Bet at BetOnline

 

BetUS – $2,500 In Free Bets For The Buffalo Bills

 

BetUS is also one of the best places to bet this weekend given their site is heavily weighted towards American sports and in particular, the NFL.

 

Users can also try their hand at a variety of different sports, from the most wagered events such as the NBA and the NHL right the way down to more niche sports such as martial arts and table tennis.

BetUS Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • BetUS Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

 

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets click the button below!

MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus To Bet On The Buffalo Bills

 

MyBookie are last on our list, but by no means least. With thousands of odds on over 20 different sports, they also have one of the largest offerings for online gambling enthusiasts with virtual poker, slots and table games among thousands of other games all on offer.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • New York Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

 

Claim MyBookie betting offer by clicking the link!

 

Buffalo Bills Free Bet at MyBookie

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an experienced sports journalist with a strong background in football writing and the betting industry. Also a first class sports journalism graduate with an extensive portfolio featuring work with leading brands such as 90min and Checkd Media.

