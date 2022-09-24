Menu
how to bet on texas vs texas tech in texas texas college football sports betting
Commercial

How To Bet On Texas vs Texas Tech In Texas | Texas College Football Sports Betting

nikhilkalro
Last updated:

If you’re in Texas and are looking for a place to bet on the upcoming Texas Longhorns against Texas Tech Red Raiders game, we have you covered with this guide that also breaks down how to claim your free bets using our promo code INSIDERS.

How To Bet On Texas vs Tech Tech in Texas

Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming $1000 in free bets on BetOnline using the promo code INSIDERS.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on College Football in Texas

Best Texas Football Sports Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register
$750 Welcome Bonus
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
$750 Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

The Longhorns haven’t been in terrific passing form but their rushing game cannot be faulted. Led by Bijan Robinson, who has rushed for 311 yards on 51 carries along with five touchdowns, the Longhorns have averaged 170.3 rushing yards per game this season. That will be the matchup they are looking for against the Red Raiders in this blockbuster rivalry.

The Red Raiders have one of the best passing games in the country. In fact, they are ranked fourth in the nation in passing yards, as they have averaged 373.7 yards in the air, led by their starting quarterback Donovan Smith, who has racked up 785 yards passing so far this season.

Our Best Texas College Football Sports Betting Sites

 

BOVADA – Up To $750 In College Football Free Bets In Texas

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on College Football. The sportsbook also has in-play markets if you are interested in some live action.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for week 4 of College Football. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on some College Football action.

Bovada College Football Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 College Football Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Texas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada College Football Free Bet

EVERYGAME – Claim $750 In Texas College Football Free Bets

Everygame is also a sportsbook with an impressive array of markets that can be used to bet on College Football. They have a wide spread of sports, and that can be used for parlays with College Football.

Everygame also has a valuable deposit bonus, which includes a total bonus of $750 to use three times for each deposit worth $250.

Everygame Texas College Football Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame College Football Free Bet

BETONLINE – $1000 In Texas College Football Free Bets Available

BetOnline has a fantastic College Football betting bonus available for week 4 of the season. This includes a maximum sports betting bonus of $1000, which expires in 30 days. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Texas Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline College Football Free Bet

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Texas College Football Free Bets

If you’re looking to gain additional value through higher odds, then BetUS should be your preferred betting destination. They offer great odds on College Football markets, ranging from handicaps to totals to the moneyline market. The operator also offers a sports betting bonus of $2500.

BetUS College Football Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Texas Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS College Football Free Bets

Nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.

