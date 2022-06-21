How to Bet on Stanley Cup 2022 | Quebec Sports Betting Sites

Quebec sports betting has become easier now than ever before with single-game wagering recently becoming legalized in the province. Find out how residents can bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Quebec and claim free bets for the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Colorado Avalanche have a chance to go up 3-0 in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa. The Avalanche, who are the former Quebec Nordiques hockey club, are just two wins away from winning their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, and their first since 2001.

The Bolts are the slight betting favorites headed into game 3, and with their backs against the wall in a consequential must-win game, the betting market sees even action on both sides of the table in tonight’s Stanley Cup final match-up.

Quebec sports betting fans can bet on the 2022 Stanley Cup while cashing in on great betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the province. To learn more about how to bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Quebec, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for Quebecers looking to bet on the Stanley Cup finals.

How to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Quebec

Single-game sports betting has recently been legalized in Quebec, making betting on the Stanley Cup finals simple and easy. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Quebec, check out the instructions below.

The Best Quebec Sports Betting Sites for the Stanley Cup Finals

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished the regular season in third place in the Atlantic division with 110 points and a 52-23-8 record. The Lightning opened the playoffs as underdogs in their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs but managed to defeat the Leafs in seven games with back-to-back wins in the last two games of the series.

The Lightning then faced off against their state rivals the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs and managed to sweep the President Trophy winners in four straight games. The Bolts then faced off against the New York Rangers, defeating the Rangers in six games despite going down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Lightning join the (76-80) Montreal Canadiens and the (80-84) New York Islanders as becoming just the third team in NHL history to have won seven or more straight playoff series. With this year’s Stanley Cup finals appearance, the Lightning becomes the first team since the (83-85) Edmonton Oilers to advance to the Stanley Cup finals in three consecutive seasons and will look to become the first team to win three straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders did it in 1982.

As for Colorado, the Avalanche finished the season with the best record in the NHL’s Western Conference, finishing the year with 119 points and a 56-19-7 regular-season record. The Avalanche opened their playoff run as the +325 betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup, and have held up to their expectations across each series in the lead-up to this year’s Stanley Cup finals.

The Avalanche haven’t trailed in a series at any point in these playoffs, with a series sweep of the Nashville Predators, a 4-2 series win over the St. Louis Blues, and another series sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

After taking a 2-0 series lead, the Colorado Avalanche are the massive betting favorites to win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history and their first since 2001.

For full betting odds on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 Stanley Cup

Series Odds BetOnline

Free Play Colorado Avalanche -565 Tampa Bay Lightning +445

The Best Quebec Sports Betting Sites for the Stanley Cup Finals

*All NHL Playoff betting odds via BetOnline

Quebec sports betting fans can bet on the Tampa Bay Lightning or Colorado Avalanche in a number of different NHL betting markets. If you’re brand new to NHL betting in Quebec or don’t know much about hockey in general, don’t sweat, we’ve got you covered.

Scroll down to find out the top Quebec sportsbooks available for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

Stanley Cup Finals Predictions | Expert Picks for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

The Bolts are in familiar territory having taken an 0-2 series deficit against the Avalanche. The Lightning were down 0-2 against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals, but rallied back to win four straight games and earn their third straight berth into the Stanley Cup Finals.

As the typical saying in playoff hockey goes, your team isn’t in trouble until you lose one at home, and while the Lightning are in deep against the best team in hockey, they are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions for a reason, and could very well crawl their way back into this series with a win on Monday night.

At the current price of more than 4-1 odds to win the 2022 Stanley Cup. The Lightning are a value bet to get back into the series and win their third straight NHL title.

