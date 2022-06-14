How to Bet on Stanley Cup 2022 | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Ontario sports betting has become easier now than ever before with single-game wagering recently becoming legalized in the province of Ontario. In this article, we’ll show Ontario residents how to bet on the NHL and claim free bets ahead of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

The Stanley Cup is on the line as the Colorado Avalanche take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, with puck drop for game one going off just after 8 PM ET on Wednesday, June 15th from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Lightning come in as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and will look to become the first team since the 1982 New York Islanders to win the Stanley Cup three straight years. As for Colorado, the Avalanche have won two Stanley Cups in their franchise’s history and make their first appearance in the Stanley Cup finals since winning the cup back in 2001. The Avalanche are the betting favorites to defeat the Lightning and hold home-ice advantage which is pivotal in what should be an action-packed seven-game series.

Ontario sports betting fans can bet on the Stanley Cup finals in Ontario while causing in on great NHL betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the province. To learn more about how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Ontario, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for Ontario residents looking to bet on the 2022 Stanley Cup finals.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for the Stanley Cup Finals

How to Bet on the Stanley Cup Finals

Single-game sports betting has recently been legalized in Ontario, making betting on the Stanley Cup finals simple and easy. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Ontario, check out the instructions below.

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Odds | 2022 Stanley Cup Odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning finished the regular season in third place in the Atlantic division with 110 points and a 52-23-8 record. The Lightning opened the playoffs as underdogs in their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs but managed to defeat the Leafs in seven games with back-to-back wins in the last two games of the series.

The Lightning then faced off against their state rivals the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs and managed to sweep the President Trophy winners in four straight games. The Bolts then faced off against the New York Rangers, defeating the Rangers in six games despite going down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Lightning join the (76-80) Montreal Canadiens and the (80-84) New York Islanders as becoming just the third team in NHL history to have won seven or more straight playoff series. With this year’s Stanley Cup finals appearance, the Lightning becomes the first team since the (83-85) Edmonton Oilers to advance to the Stanley Cup finals in three consecutive seasons and will look to become the first team to win three straight Stanley Cups since the New York Islanders did it in 1982.

As for Colorado, the Avalanche finished the season with the best record in the NHL’s western conference, finishing the year with 119 points and a 56-19-7 regular-season record. The Avalanche opened their playoff run as the +325 betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup, and have held up to their expectations across each series in the lead-up to this year’s Stanley Cup finals.

The Avalanche haven’t trailed in a series at any point in these playoffs, with a series sweep of the Nashville Predators, a 4-2 series win over the St. Louis Blues, and another series sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

Colorado comes in as the betting favorites to win their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, having won the cup in each of their last two appearances.

For full betting odds on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Team 2022 Stanley Cup

Series Odds BetOnline

Free Play Colorado Avalanche -175 Tampa Bay Lightning +155

*All NHL Playoff betting odds via BetOnline

Ontario sports betting fans can bet on the Tampa Bay Lightning or Colorado Avalanche in a number of different NHL betting markets. If you’re brand new to NHL betting in Ontario or don’t know much about hockey in general, don’t sweat, we’ve got you covered.

Stanley Cup Finals Predictions | Expert Picks for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

The Tampa Bay Lightning come in as the betting underdogs in yet another series in this year’s Stanley Cup Finals. The Lightning opened up the playoffs as betting underdogs against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and followed up that series win with another upset in the second round over the President Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in four straight games. The Lightning were the betting favorites heading into their Eastern Conference Finals series against the New York Rangers, but quickly became underdogs after going down 0-2 in the series. The Lightning stormed back with four straight wins, and set themselves up for a three-peat as Stanley Cup Champions if they can pull off another upset over the much less battle-tested Colorado Avalanche.

This is the first Stanley Cup appearance for the Avs in 21 years, and although this team has performed remarkably against their expectations this post-season, the Stanley Cup finals are a whole different animal. The Lightning have faced adversity on numerous occasions in this year’s playoff run, while the Avalanche have yet to trail in any series in these playoffs so far. With the experience edge going to the Tampa Bay Lightning, they are a great bet to win the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

