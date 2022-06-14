How to Bet on Stanley Cup 2022 | Colorado Sports Betting Sites

While the Colorado sports betting market is in full operation, NHL fans trying to profit from the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals should sign up to the top offshore sportsbooks. Hockey fans can claim up to $5,750 in free bets and won’t have to risk much to win big on the Tampa Bay vs Colorado series. Scroll down below to learn how to bet on Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in Colorado.

The Colorado Avalanche will host the reigning two-time champions Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena for the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals. While the Lightning makes their third consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, the Avalanche haven’t won their Stanley Cup since 2001.

Scroll down below to learn how to bet on Stanley Cups Finals 2022 in Colorado and profit from $5,750 in free NHL betting offers.

How to Bet on Stanley Cup 2022 in Colorado

It’s never been easier to bet on the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals in Colorado. The top online sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls and letting hockey fans bet on the Lightning vs Avalanche for free.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Colorado.

Click here to get your free bets and NHL betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your hockey betting bonus in free bets Place your free Stanley Cup Finals bets at the best Colorado sports betting sites

The Best Colorado Sports Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The best Colorado sportsbooks offer free bets and NHL betting offers for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

Check out the list below for the best Colorado sports betting offers available for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

Colorado Hockey Betting Guide — How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2022 in Colorado

🏒 Stanley Cup Finals: Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning 📅 Stanley Cup Finals Date: Wednesday, June 15

Wednesday, June 15 🕙 When is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 🏆 Stanley Cup 2021 Winner: Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning 📺 TV Channel: CBC | Sportsnet

CBC | Sportsnet 🎲 Stanley Cup Finals Odds: Colorado Avalanche -175 | Tampa Bay Lightning +155

Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

After sweeping the Edmonton Oilers, the Colorado Avalanche has plenty of rest to recharge before the Stanley Cup Finals. While they look to snap their 21-year Stanley Cup drought, the team hasn’t played since June 6th which may be trouble for Tampa Bay.

The Colorado Avalanche has one of the most explosive offenses in the league averaging 4.6 goals a game with a 31.1 power-play percentage. They currently sit as favorites heading into Wednesday’s game to win the Stanley Cup with -175 odds to win.

In the postseason, the Lightning has made many mistakes and will need to stay disciplined against the Avalanche to save any thoughts for a three-peat. However, Tampa Bay has had its fair share of upsets, pulling off two in the 2022 playoffs. Their veterans, Steven Stamkos, Ondrej Palat, and Nikita Kucherov have combined for four game-winning goals.

The Lightning came back in a 3-2 series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round and finished off the New York Rangers in 6 after falling 2-0 in the series. They head into the Stanley Cup Finals as underdogs to complete the three-peat at +155 odds.

Check out the list below for a breakdown of the Stanley Cup Finals odds from BetOnline, one of the top Colorado sports betting sites.



Stanley Cup Finals Teams Stanley Cup Finals Odds Colorado Avalanche -175 Tampa Bay Lightning +155 +155

2022 Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Odds | Colorado vs Tampa Bay Odds

The Avalanche has the home-ice advantage and will be favored at the top Colorado sportsbooks at -158 odds to win on the moneyline.

While the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions, Tampa Bay have +143 odds to win the first game of the season on the road.

Colorado is one of the league’s best offenses and the goals set for Game 1 sit at 6, with the over-favored at -115 odds.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Avalanche vs Lightning odds for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.



The Best Colorado Hockey Betting Sites for Stanley Cup Finals 2022

The top NHL betting sites are offering free bets and betting offers for the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals in Colorado. Hockey fans looking to cash in can boost their bankroll and turn their NHL knowledge into hard-cold cash at the top online sportsbooks.

While the top Colorado sports betting sites have competitive odds, hockey fans can find a wide variety of game and player props for the Lightning vs Avalanche series.

Below, we’ll go over the best NHL betting sites and where to bet on the Stanley Cup Finals in Colorado.



Stanley Cup Finals 2022 Picks | Best Bets for Colorado Avalanche vs Tampa Bay Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche has one of the best offenses in the postseason averaging 4.6 goals per game with a 31.1 power-play percentage. After sweeping Edmonton in the Western Conference Finals, Colorado has had plenty of rest and hasn’t played since June 6th.

The Avalanche is led by defenseman Cale Makar, who has recorded 22 points in 14 games. In-game four against the Oilers, Makar was involved in five of the six Colorado goals. With a chance to recharge, look for their offense to be highly productive from the time the puck drops.

Take the Colorado Avalanche to win the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals.

Claim your free Stanley Cup bets at BetOnline, one of the top Colorado sports betting sites.

Like this: Like Loading...