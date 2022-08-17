How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua in WA | Washington Sports Betting
The highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk takes place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, and what a fight it promises to be. Joshua has pledged to leave nothing to chance as he bids to reclaim the heavyweight world title belts he lost to the Ukrainian 11 months ago. Usyk on the other hand aims to make his first defence of his WBA-Super, WBO and IBF World Heavyweight Titles.
How To Bet On Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua In Washington
How To Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua In Washington
- 🥊Major Championship Event: Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2
- 📅 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022
- 🕙 Ring Walks: 17:15 ET
- 💰 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Purse: $75,000,000 each
- 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
- 🏟️ Venue: Jeddah Super Dome, King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- 🎲 Usyk vs Joshua 2 Odds: Oleksandr Usyk -200 | Anthony Joshua +170
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Odds
Oleksandr Usyk has gone from challenger to champion and is the betting favorite to successfully defend the three recognised world title belts he won in dazzling style from Joshua in London last year. AJ never got to grips with his opponents’ snapping jab in their first bout and will need different tactics if he is to emerge victorious second time around.
Joshua knows what it takes to win his belts back, having previously avenged a loss after losing his world title belts. Joshua got knocked out by Andy Ruiz back in 2019, but went away, regrouped and came back stronger than ever, becoming a two-time heavyweight champion and winning his belts back. The winner of the rematch will no doubt have their eye on a potential bout with WBC champion Tyson Fury to crown an undisputed champion, provided ‘The Gypsy King’ doesn’t stay retired.
