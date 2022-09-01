How to bet on Notre Dame in Indiana | IN Sports Betting Sites
College football gets back underway this weekend in what is expected to be another nail-biting season, and we’ve got all the information you need to bet on Notre Dame in gameweek one.
How To Bet On Notre Dame for 2022-23
If you are looking to stake your claim on the NCAA this season, see below for a step-by-step guide for registering with BetOnline, who’s welcome offer puts them top of the pile for our best offshore bookmakers.
The Best Indiana Sports Betting Sites For Notre Dame 2022
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up For NFL Betting
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Up To $150 NFL Sign-Up Bonus
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus When You Bet On NFL
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
|Claim Offer
Where to Watch Ohio State vs Notre Dame this weekend
- 🏈 College Football: Ohio State vs Notre Dame
- 📅 Date: Saturday, 3rd September 2022
- ⏱ Time: 7:30 p.m ET
- 🏟 Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- 📺 TV Channels: ABC
Ohio State vs Notre Dame Odds
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|
Ohio State
|-700
|
Notre Dame
|+475
College Football 2022-23 Odds | NCAA Betting Guide
|Team
|NCAA 2022-23 Outright Odds
|Alabama
|+200
|Ohio State
|+350
|Georgia
|+500
|Clemson
|+1100
|USC
|+2200
|Oklahoma
|+2500
|Texas A&M
|+2500
|Texas
|+3300
|Miami
|+4000
|Norte Dame
|+4000
Unlike the NFL, college football usually results in a more chaotic season with young players still prone to routine mistakes, while the gulf in class between some of the prospects more likely to make it professional means there is plenty of value to be had.
This unpredictability means betting on the NCAA could land you with more of a substantial profit than opting for the NFL, and with the season just days away, there really is no better time than now to make use of our handy betting guide.
See below for some of our top offshore betting sites ready for the new season – fear not if you live in a State where betting isn’t legal, as these websites can be accessed from anywhere in the world.
The Best Football Betting Sites For The NCAA 2022-23
-
BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus
BetOnline offers some of the most competitive odds across 22+ sports, and also have a vast Casino for users to try their hand at table games, slots and beyond.
Punters will be able to bet on both pre-game and in-play markets and access a wide range of enhanced odds and other sportsbook bonuses, while there are hundreds of markets specifically for college football including individual matches, outright championship winners and more.
Sign Up to BetOnline Here
2. EveryGame – $150 Sign Up Bonus
EveryGame have possibly the best mobile site among offshore betting sites, while they offer a wide choice of USD payment methods, including eWallet.
Competitive and early odds on a plethora of American sports mean they are also a great place for betting enthusiasts, and ahead of college football returning, it is a no brainer to make use of their $150 sign up bonus.
Claim Your EveryGame Bonus Here
3. Bovada – 100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
Bovada are last on our list, but certainly not least! HD quality live streaming and some of the best parlay building capabilities make them a worthy choice for this weekend.
They also have a lucrative welcome offer to match, meaning new users are able to explore the 22+ sports they have on offer beyond the start of college football this week.