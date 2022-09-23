Menu
how to bet on nfl in virginia best virginia nfl sports betting sites
Commercial

How To Bet On NFL In Virginia | Best Virginia NFL Sports Betting Sites

nikhilkalro
Last updated:

The NFL rolls on this weekend with a full round of fixtures. Here is a primer of how to bet on the NFL if you’re a resident of Virginia and how to redeem your free bets for the NFL on the best sports betting sites.

How To Bet On NFL In Virginia

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NFL. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on NFL in Virginia

Best Virginia NFL Sports Betting Sites

Sites
Highlights
Register
$750 Welcome Bonus
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Claim Offer
$750 Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100
100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing.
Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more.
Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook.
Claim Offer

Get a $1000 Welcome Bonus when Joining JazzSports

Accepts Players from All US States
Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA
Claim Offer

Who Can Bet On NFL In Virginia?

There are a few conditions to be met. Bettors need to reside in the state of Virginia and need to be over 18 years of age. It is also mandatory to have a valid email address.

  • Resident of Virginia
  • Over 18 years of age
  • Valid email address

NFL Betting In Virginia

NFL betting is diverse, with markets such as game winners, handicap spreads, totals and even half totals. That means your skills can be used effectively to win money on sportsbooks.

Lines are generally released earlier on offshore sportsbooks, which bring in early bets. You can also bet on NFL teams from other states because Virginia doesn’t have an NFL team.

Can I Bet On NFL Player Prop Bets In Virginia?

It is legal to bet on the NFL in Virginia. However, there is a downside if you’re using sportsbooks that are registered and licensed in the USA, which have certain regulatory restrictions on the markets they can offer, and the odds generally aren’t early in comparison to what you get with offshore bookmakers. This and all the rules can be hard to keep track of sometimes. Offshore sportsbooks are the best options in this case, as they do not come with such restrictions and offer betting on all markets at good odds.

Our Pick Of The Best Virginia NFL Sports Betting Sites

  • Bovada – No.1 VirginiaNFL Sports Betting Site
  • Everygame -$750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetOnline – $1000 In NFL Free Bets
  • BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
  • XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Virginia

BOVADA – Up To $750 In NFL Free Bets In Virginia

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on the NFL. The sportsbook also has in-play markets if you are interested in some live action.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for Week 3 of the NFL. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on some NFL action.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Virginia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NFL Free Bet

EVERYGAME – Claim $750 In Virginia NFL Free Bets

Everygame is also a sportsbook with an impressive array of markets that can be used to bet on the NFL. They have a wide spread of sports, and that can be used for parlays on the NFL.

Everygame also has a valuable deposit bonus, which includes a total bonus of $750 to use three times for each deposit worth $250.

Everygame Virginia NFL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

BETONLINE – $1000 In Virginia NFL Free Bets Available

BetOnline has a fantastic NFL betting bonus available for Week 3. This includes a maximum sports betting bonus of $1000, which expires in 30 days. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Virginia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NFL Free Bet

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Virginia NFL Free Bets

If you’re looking to gain additional value through higher odds, then BetUS should be your preferred betting destination. They offer great odds on NFL markets, ranging from handicaps to totals to the moneyline market. The operator also offers a sports betting bonus of $2500.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NFL Free Bets

MYBOOKIE – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NFL In Virginia

Prop betting is incredibly popular in American sports. That also holds true for MyBookie, which offers excellent player prop betting markets, such as player yardage passed, rushed and received. Along with that, there is also a bonus worth $1000 for use on week 3 of the new NFL season.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Virginia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

XBET – Get $500 In NFL Free Bets In Virginia

XBet Sportsbook

One of the top offshore betting sites for betting on NFL is XBet, which also includes a bonus of $500, which is a 100% matched deposit. That means that if you deposit $500, you will receive a free bet worth $500.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

Nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.

