How To Bet On NFL In Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites
Betting on the NFL is incredibly popular in Canada. And Ontario is no different. Here is a guide of how to bet on the NFL in Ontario and a look at how to claim your free bets worth $750 on Bovada using the promo code INSIDERS.
How To Bet On The NFL in Ontario
You can claim $1000 in free bets using the promo code INSIDERS. Here is a guide of how to do that.
- Use this link to get your bonuses for the NFL
- Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
- Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the NFL games in Ontario
The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites For The NFL 2022
Betting On The NFL
In North America, betting on the NFL probably involves the most betting volume of any other sport in the region. It is only natural for residents of Ontario to have a deep interest in the NFL and all of its teams. As a result, we have put together a primer of how to bet on the NFL if you are in Ontario and a look at the best betting sites in Ontario for betting on the NFL. Read on to find out our picks for best sites in Ontario.
The Best Betting Sites In Ontario For NFL Betting
- Bovada – No.1 NFL Sports Betting Site
- Everygame -$750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
- BetOnline – $1000 In NFL Free Bets
- BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
- MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
- XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting
BOVADA – Up To $750 In NFL Free Bets
Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on the NFL. The sportsbook also has in-play markets if you are interested in some live action.
Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for Week 3 of the NFL. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on some NFL action.
Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions
- Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
- Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
- Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
EVERYGAME – Claim $750 In NFL Free Bets
Everygame is also a sportsbook with an impressive array of markets that can be used to bet on the NFL. They have a wide spread of sports, and that can be used for parlays on the NFL.
Everygame also has a valuable deposit bonus, which includes a total bonus of $750 to use three times for each deposit worth $250.
Everygame NFL Free Bets
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
BETONLINE – $1000 In NFL Free Bets Available
BetOnline has a fantastic NFL betting bonus available for Week 3. This includes a maximum sports betting bonus of $1000, which expires in 30 days. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For NFL Free Bets
If you’re looking to gain additional value through higher odds, then BetUS should be your preferred betting destination. They offer great odds on NFL markets, ranging from handicaps to totals to the moneyline market. The operator also offers a sports betting bonus of $2500.
BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
MYBOOKIE – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NFL
Prop betting is incredibly popular in American sports. That also holds true for MyBookie, which offers excellent player prop betting markets, such as player yardage passed, rushed and received. Along with that, there is also a bonus worth $1000 for use on week 3 of the new NFL season.
MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
XBET – Get $500 In NFL Free Bets
One of the top offshore betting sites for betting on NFL is XBet, which also includes a bonus of $500, which is a 100% matched deposit. That means that if you deposit $500, you will receive a free bet worth $500.
XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions
- Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
- 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
- The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500