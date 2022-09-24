Menu
how to bet on minnesota vikings in canada best canada sports betting sites
Commercial

How To Bet On Minnesota Vikings In Canada | Best Canada Sports Betting Sites

nikhilkalro
Last updated:

The Minnesota Vikings, the NFL franchise based in Minnesota, are a popular franchise for betting on the NFL. We take a look at how to bet on the Minnesota Vikings in Canada and how to claim your free bets worth $750 using Bovada.

How To Bet On The Minnesota Vikings in Canada

You can claim $1000 in free bets using the promo code INSIDERS. Here is a guide of how to do that.

  1. Use this link to get your bonuses for the Minnesota Vikings
  2. Create account and deposit $1,000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
  3. Get $750 in Free Bets to use on the Minnesota Vikings games

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For The Minnesota Vikings 2022

Sites
Highlights
Register
75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750
Accepts Players From Most US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $250
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
150% 1st Deposit Bonus up to $300
Accepts Players From Most US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
125% Deposit Bonus up to $3,125
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $500
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
50% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus

Betting On The Minnesota Vikings

If you are located in Canada, you may be more than interested in placing some wagers on the Minnesota Vikings, one of the more popular NFL franchises. Using our exclusive promo code INSIDERS, you can receive plenty of free bets and bonuses. In this particular guide, we will help you in claiming those bonuses and then using that on the Vikings.

The Best Betting Sites In Canada For Minnesota Vikings Betting

  • Bovada – No.1 NFL Sports Betting Site
  • Everygame -$750 NFL Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetOnline – $1000 In NFL Free Bets
  • BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NFL Player Prop Markets
  • XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting

BOVADA – Up To $750 In NFL Free Bets

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on the NFL. The sportsbook also has in-play markets if you are interested in some live action.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for Week 3 of the NFL. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on some NFL action.

Bovada NFL Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NFL Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada NFL Free Bet

EVERYGAME – Claim $750 In NFL Free Bets

Everygame is also a sportsbook with an impressive array of markets that can be used to bet on the NFL. They have a wide spread of sports, and that can be used for parlays on the NFL.

Everygame also has a valuable deposit bonus, which includes a total bonus of $750 to use three times for each deposit worth $250.

Everygame NFL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

BETONLINE – $1000 In NFL Free Bets Available

BetOnline has a fantastic NFL betting bonus available for Week 3. This includes a maximum sports betting bonus of $1000, which expires in 30 days. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NFL Free Bet

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For NFL Free Bets

If you’re looking to gain additional value through higher odds, then BetUS should be your preferred betting destination. They offer great odds on NFL markets, ranging from handicaps to totals to the moneyline market. The operator also offers a sports betting bonus of $2500.

BetUS NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NFL Free Bets

MYBOOKIE – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NFL

Prop betting is incredibly popular in American sports. That also holds true for MyBookie, which offers excellent player prop betting markets, such as player yardage passed, rushed and received. Along with that, there is also a bonus worth $1000 for use on week 3 of the new NFL season.

MyBookie NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

XBET – Get $500 In NFL Free Bets

XBet Sportsbook

One of the top offshore betting sites for betting on NFL is XBet, which also includes a bonus of $500, which is a 100% matched deposit. That means that if you deposit $500, you will receive a free bet worth $500.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

Nikhilkalro

With an interest in strategy and mathematics, applying that to sports writing was the natural progression. A writer at night and the founder of a gaming company, Nikhil’s previous experience includes working with ESPN for five years. His specialization includes soccer, basketball, tennis, and esports betting.

