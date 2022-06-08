How to Bet on Horse Racing in CA | California Sports Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

The opening of the California sports betting market looks hopeful but horse racing fans won’t have access to any regulated online horse racing betting sites for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

While horse racing betting is legal in California, fans don’t have to travel to the track to place their bets. Instead, California residents can cash in on better horse racing odds and betting offers for the 2022 Belmont Stakes at the top offshore sportsbooks.

Belmont Stakes 2022 is set to race off at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York on Saturday, June 11. Eight of the fastest horses in the US will look to be the first to cross the finish line for a share of a $1,500,000 purse.

In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on horse racing in California and get up to $5,750 in free bets for Belmont Stakes 2022.

How to Bet on Horse Racing in California | Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Guide

While California sports betting isn’t legal yet, horse racing fans still have access to the top online racebooks for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

For instructions on how to bet on horse racing in California ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes, check out the instructions below.

The Top California Sports Betting Sites for the 2022 Belmont Stakes

With the 2022 Belmont Stakes running on Saturday, the best California horse racing betting sites are giving away free bets and bonus cash to new users that sign up. Residents can back their favorite horses for free by claiming up to $5,750 in horse racing betting for Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022 headlines a spectacular day of racing at Belmont Park, which will also feature eight other graded stakes, including three “Win-and-You’re-In” qualifying races for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships.

Scroll down to learn more about the best California horse racing betting sites and what they have to offer for Belmont Stakes 2022 this weekend.

BetOnline – $1,000 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer + $25 Free Horse Racing Bet
BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes
MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Belmont Stakes 2022
XBet – $500 in Free Horse Racing Bets
Bovada – $750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for Belmont Stakes 2022

California Horse Racing Betting Guide — How to Watch Belmont Stakes 2022 in California

🏇 Triple Crown Race: Belmont Stakes 2022

Belmont Stakes 2022 📅 Belmont Stakes Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 🕙 Belmont Stakes 2022 Post Time: 6:45 pm ET

6:45 pm ET 💰 Belmont Stakes 2022 Purse: $1,500,000

$1,500,000 💸 Belmont Stakes 2022 Payout: $800,000

$800,000 🏟 Where is the Belmont Stakes: Belmont Park | Elmont, New York

Belmont Park | Elmont, New York 📺 Belmont Stakes TV Coverage: NBC

NBC 🏆 Who Won the Belmont Stakes 2021: Essential Quality

Essential Quality 🎲 Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds: Mo Donegal +250 | We The People +250 | Rich Strike +550

Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022 | Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Odds

While there won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year, Belmont Stakes 2022 still features a deep field of horses.

2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike returns to the track at Belmont Park in hopes of becoming the first horse to win two jewels since Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018.

An 80-1 longshot at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike has much more favorable odds to win at Belmont Park. After drawing post position 4, he opened with 7-2 morning line odds but BetOnline is currently offering +550 odds for Rich Strike to win Belmont Stakes 2022.

While Rich Strike is among the horses with the best Belmont Stakes 2022 odds, he won’t be the favorite at Belmont Park this weekend. After drawing post 1, We The People has moved to the top of the board. With 2-1 morning line odds, horseplayers can still find better odds for We The People online. BetOnline currently offers +250 odds for the Belmont Stakes betting favorite.

After opening as the early betting favorite, Mo Donegal has moved down the board at the best horse racing betting sites. At +250 odds, Mo Donegal is still the co-favorite at BetOnline but has moved down the board at BetUS and other online racebooks.

Known as the Test of Champions, the Belmont Stakes is the toughest test among the three Triple Crown races. Not only is it the longest Triple Crown race but the Belmont Stakes is often the only time that three-year-old colts and fillies will be asked to compete in a 1 ½ mile race.

For some horses, the added distance might prove to be an advantage.

One of those horses, Nest, is among the contenders at Belmont Park with +700 odds to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Meanwhile, Creative Minister (+650), Ethereal Road (+1000), and Barber Road (+1400) are among the longshots with a legitimate chance to ride into the winner’s circle.

Check out the table below for a complete list of Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in California.

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds Play Mo Donegal +230 We The People +375 Rich Strike +550 Creative Minister +650 Nest +800 Ethereal Road +1000 Barber Road +1400 Skippylongstocking +1600 Golder Glider +1600 Kuchar +2500 Howling Time +3300

Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks | Free Belmont Stakes Picks

There weren’t a lot of expectations for Barber Road at the Kentucky Derby. At Churchill Downs, he was a long shot but still managed to finish sixth, 4 ¾ lengths behind Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike.

Prior to the Kentucky Derby, Barber Road had four consecutive on-the-board finishes at Oaklawn Park, including finishing second at the Arkansas Derby.

Through the first quarter-mile at the Kentucky Derby, Barber Road sat in last of 20 but managed to check-in behind fifth-place finisher Mo Donegal by going wide on the outside. In his third-year campaign, Barber Road has become a stone-cold closer and should benefit from the added length in the 1 ½ mile race at Belmont Park. With two-time- Belmont-winning jockey Joel Rosario on his back, Barber Road will be one of the horses to watch on Saturday.

Take Barber Road to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Claim free California sports betting offers for the Belmont Stakes at BetOnline below, one of the top US horse racing betting sites.

